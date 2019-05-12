WWE News: Becky Lynch calls out a WWE Hall of Famer

Becky Lynch

What's the story?

Current Raw and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch is currently set to defend both her titles at the upcoming Money in the Bank pay-per-view. And despite having two targets on her back at the same time, 'The Man' isn't afraid of calling certain Hall of Famers.

In case you didn't know...

At WrestleMania 35, Becky Lynch won both the Raw and SmackDown Women's Championship defeating former champions Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in stunning fashion, in what was also the first ever all-women WrestleMania main event.

Since her historic win at The Grandest Stage of Them All, Lynch has engaged herself in a feud against Lacey Evans while continuing her arch-rivalry against Charlotte Flair.

The heart of the matter

Raw and SmackDown Women's Champion, Becky Lynch seems confident and determined ahead of her dual title defense at the upcoming Money in the Bank pay-per-view, so much so, that 'The Man' took to social media recently and sent a warning to former multi-time Women's Champion, Beth Phoenix.

Sharing a photo of her raising Phoenix's arm at a recently concluded house show, Lynch asked the Hall of Famer not to get too close to her titles. Phoenix, who recently made her return to in-ring competition, responded by reminding Lynch the difference of title reigns between the pair.

Below is Beth Phoenix's response:

No worries @BeckyLynchWWE ...I’m just glad that we are friends and not steaming over a silly little detail like being tied for number of title reigns. Cheers! https://t.co/ypXjz2ZQkT — Beth Copeland (@TheBethPhoenix) May 11, 2019

What's next?

Becky Lynch will be defending both the Raw and SmackDown Women's Championship at the upcoming Money in the Bank pay-per-view on the 19th of May. However, prior to the event, Lynch will be involved in a double contract signing with both Evans and Flair on this week's episode of Raw.

On the other hand, it looks like Becky Lynch is possibly teasing a match against Beth Phoenix. WWE seems to have big plans for the pair after all and we might eventually witness them square off against each other sometime soon.