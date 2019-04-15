WWE News: Becky Lynch calls out Lacey Evans yet again

Matthew Serocki FOLLOW ANALYST News 81 // 15 Apr 2019, 09:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Lacey Evans literally fired the first shot after punching Lynch twice last week.

What's the story?

After Becky Lynch defeated her two main rivals over the last year in Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey, attention turned to just whom she'd be challenged by, following her historic win at WrestleMania 35.

Well after finally doing something instead of parading herself down the ramp in the middle of matches, Lacey Evans decided to stake her claim when she punched Lynch on Raw and SmackDown last week.

Lynch has responded many times and wonders what Evans has even don to earn a shot at the champ. WrestlingInc.com carried transcripts of Lynch's thoughts on Evans.

In case you missed it . . .

Evans joined the main roster along with Heavy Machinery, EC3, Nikki Cross and eventually Lars Sullivan in early 2019.

She has only walked back and forth down the ramp since the call up with a lone televised appearance in the Royal Rumble on her resume.

The heart of the matter

Whoever came out as the victor in the main event of WrestleMania 35 was going to be a marked woman.

It was Lynch, and before she could even get backstage on Raw after her victory speech, Lacey Evans waltzed down the ramp, confronted the champ and socked her in the face.

She did the same the next night on SmackDown, supposedly throwing one of her many hats into the pool of potential challengers for 'Becky Two Belts'.

Never one to let anyone get anything over on her, Lynch has responded numerous times to call out the 'Sassy Southern Belle' for her lack of accomplishments on the main roster.

Advertisement

"I haven't really seen Lacey Evans do anything. I've seen her walk down a ramp a few times. She hasn't slipped, fair play to her, but that's all she's done in this company, she hasn't achieved anything.

"Has she main-evented WrestleMania? Does she have two championships? Has she ever had a championship? Who has she ever beaten? I've beaten the toughest opponents in this industry. Lacey Evans can't say nothing, yes, she hit me with the first punch [on RAW], I hit her with the last."

Money in the Bank is the next PPV on WWE's schedule and will likely be where Lynch gets to try to defend her title against Evans by ripping off her finely dressed arm.

What's next?

More should become clearer once everyone is assigned to a show during the upcoming Superstar Shake Up.

Lynch will obviously defend the titles against whomever due to being the dual champion of both Raw and SmackDown. Is it too soon for Evans to get a shot? Probably, but those decisions are due to what management wants and not what the fans may necessarily want.

Advertisement