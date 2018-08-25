WWE News: Becky Lynch continues feud with Charlotte Flair at fan meet-and-greet

What's the story?

Becky Lynch has continued her on-screen feud with former best friend Charlotte Flair at a meet-and-greet with fans.

In case you didn't know...

During the July 24 episode of SmackDown Live, Lynch defeats then SmackDown Live Women's Champion Carmella in a non-title match, earning herself a shot at the gold at Summerslam.

The next week, Charlotte returned, and also defeated the Staten Island princess, which caused general manager Paige to make the Summerslam match a triple-threat.

At Summerslam, Charlotte won her 7th women's championship, pinning Lynch, who attacked her post-match.

Despite this attack, many fans cheered Lynch, despite her villainous turn.

The heart of the matter

Becky has continued her dark turn, attacking the new Women's Champion both on SmackDown Live, and at a Live event.

In a promo on SmackDown Live, Becky said how Summerslam was supposed to be about her, and it was supposed to be her time The Irish Lass-Kicker also said that the fans had never really supported her throughout her career.

During a fan signing with the two present, Becky continued to show her disdain for the Queen, drawing a big X over the face of her action figure. Members of the WWE Universe have described the move as "absolute savage."

That X over Charlotte though ....... @BeckyLynchWWE is savage 😂 pic.twitter.com/XR7u6EyKjX — Kim (@kimberlasskick) August 25, 2018

What's next?

A Becky Lynch heel turn is something many members of the WWE Universe thought they would never see, due to her kind, bubbly personality.

The two superstars have definitely worked well together in the past, even making their debut on the main roster on the same night in 2015, as part of the 'Diva's Revolution'.

Expect Becky to continue goading the 7-time Women's Champion into a title match, which could take place at WWE's upcoming pay per view Evolution.

WWE Evolution will take place October 28, 2018, and will be WWE's first ever all-female pay per view. It will feature superstars from RAW, SmackDown Live, NXT and NXT UK.

