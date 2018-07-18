WWE News: Becky Lynch could be handed a SummerSlam Championship opportunity next week

Becky Lynch could earn herself a Women's Championship match next week

What's the story?

Becky Lynch takes on SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella next week on SmackDown Live, knowing that if she is victorious, she will be handed a Women's title match at SummerSlam.

In case you didn't know...

Becky Lynch has forced Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, and even Mandy Rose to tap in recent weeks and has a genuine claim to the SmackDown Women's Championship whilst Charlotte is on the sidelines following surgery.

The inaugural SmackDown Women's Champion was victorious in her match against Mandy Rose last night on SmackDown Live when she made the Tough Enough runner-up tap to the Disarmer before stating that she was coming for Carmella. James Ellsworth also has history with Lynch so it will be interesting to see how The Lasskicker is able to overcome the numbers game.

The heart of the matter

SmackDown General Manager Paige revealed that Carmella will be forced to face Becky Lynch in a non-title match next week on SmackDown and if The Irish star is able to earn herself a victory then she will be fighting for the Women's Championship at SummerSlam.

James Ellsworth's current medical state is unknown, but he could return to Carmella's side next week for this match since Ellsworth and Lynch do have a history after she defeated him in an intergender match before he was released from the company last year.

What's next?

Lynch will take on Carmella next week on SmackDown Live, but given the issues that Lynch and Carmella have with the other women on the roster right now, there could easily be interference in this match.

Do you think Becky Lynch should be given a Women's Championship shot at SummerSlam? Have your say in the comments section below.