Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE News: Becky Lynch could be handed a SummerSlam Championship opportunity next week

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
1.22K   //    18 Jul 2018, 23:00 IST

Becky Lynch could earn herself a Women's Championship match next week
Becky Lynch could earn herself a Women's Championship match next week

What's the story?

Becky Lynch takes on SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella next week on SmackDown Live, knowing that if she is victorious, she will be handed a Women's title match at SummerSlam.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news.

In case you didn't know...

Becky Lynch has forced Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, and even Mandy Rose to tap in recent weeks and has a genuine claim to the SmackDown Women's Championship whilst Charlotte is on the sidelines following surgery.

The inaugural SmackDown Women's Champion was victorious in her match against Mandy Rose last night on SmackDown Live when she made the Tough Enough runner-up tap to the Disarmer before stating that she was coming for Carmella. James Ellsworth also has history with Lynch so it will be interesting to see how The Lasskicker is able to overcome the numbers game.

The heart of the matter

SmackDown General Manager Paige revealed that Carmella will be forced to face Becky Lynch in a non-title match next week on SmackDown and if The Irish star is able to earn herself a victory then she will be fighting for the Women's Championship at SummerSlam.

James Ellsworth's current medical state is unknown, but he could return to Carmella's side next week for this match since Ellsworth and Lynch do have a history after she defeated him in an intergender match before he was released from the company last year.

What's next?

Lynch will take on Carmella next week on SmackDown Live, but given the issues that Lynch and Carmella have with the other women on the roster right now, there could easily be interference in this match.

Do you think Becky Lynch should be given a Women's Championship shot at SummerSlam? Have your say in the comments section below.

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown Becky Lynch Carmella
Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
WWE News: Becky Lynch reveals that she had to beg for...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Becky Lynch qualifies for Money in the Bank...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Becky Lynch reveals who was behind the idea of...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Becky Lynch calls out The Four Horsewomen of MMA
RELATED STORY
5 Things you need to know about Becky Lynch
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers from last night's...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Two matches announced for next week's SmackDown...
RELATED STORY
4 things you didn't know about Becky Lynch
RELATED STORY
3 Feuds WWE should consider for Carmella while she's...
RELATED STORY
Best and Worst of SmackDown Live after Extreme Rules
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us