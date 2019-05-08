WWE News: Becky Lynch criticises Ronda Rousey's behaviour; reveals if she will face her again

What's the story?

At WrestleMania 35, Becky Lynch defeated both Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair, winning both the RAW and SmackDown women's titles.

Since her loss at WrestleMania 35, Ronda Rousey hasn't been on WWE television, and Becky Lynch had a few things to tell her about it.

In case you didn't know...

Rousey, who joined WWE at the 2018 Royal Rumble, held the RAW Women's title for a long time before finally losing at WrestleMania 35.

Although she is still signed with the WWE, Rousey has stepped away from the ring, with reports suggesting that she wants to start a family. At the WrestleMania 35 match, Rousey injured her hand as well.

The heart of the matter

In an interview with CBS Sports, Lynch was asked if she would face Rousey at WrestleMania 36, to which she replied: "If Ronda Rousey is ready to come back to try and prove herself, I would absolutely take her on. If not, then there's plenty of other women here who are ready, willing, going day in, day out, that I would love to fight," said Lynch.

"I enjoyed my bouts with Ronda Rousey. I enjoyed playing mind games with her. I enjoyed the little beatings that she would give me, because it made me fight a little bit harder, and if she ever wants to come back then I'm ready, and waiting, to take her on again."

Lynch also revealed that she doesn't know if Rousey will return to the WWE anytime soon:

"She throws a little hissy fit and she goes hiding under her blankie for however long, but she is a tremendous athlete. She is the baddest woman on the planet, but I beat her." (H/T WrestlingInc.

What's next?

Lynch will defend both her titles at Money in the Bank, with her defending her RAW Women's title against Lacey Evans, and her SmackDown Women's title against Charlotte Flair.