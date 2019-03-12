WWE News: Becky Lynch destroys Ronda Rousey using famous Roddy Piper quote

Becky Lynch fires a shot at Ronda Rousey.

What's the story?

Becky Lynch has not taken kindly to Ronda Rousey's recent comments regarding the WWE and the WWE Universe. She used quote by Rousey's mentor Roddy Piper to counter what Rousey said and destroyed her for calling WWE fake.

In case you didn't know...

Ronda Rousey recently called pro wrestling fake. This was obviously a part of her heel turn but some feel that she went too far by calling it fake. Here's what she had to say:

“I meant that I’m going to disrespect the sport that they all love so much. ‘Oh don’t break kayfabe, Ronda!’ Wrestling is scripted. It’s made up. It’s not real. None of those bitches can fucking touch me. The end.”

The heart of the matter

Ronda Rousey has been taken down a peg by Becky Lynch, who used a famous quote by Rousey's mentor Roddy Piper to lay the SmackDown on her. This is the quote from Piper:

“Challenge me about wrestling being fake and you wouldn’t have time to get the word out of your mouth. That’s just what you did when someone questioned the morals of your livelihood” - Roddy Piper

Becky Lynch used the words of Rousey's mentor to give her take on Rousey calling WWE fake saying that Rousey may wear a kilt and Piper's jacket but in spirit, she was not like him:

Takes more than wearing a kilt and tee shirt to carry on the spirit of this business. pic.twitter.com/G4ThmgmmlY — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) March 11, 2019

What's next?

Ronda Rousey is set to defend the WWE RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 35 in a triple threat match against Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. It's very likely that this match could be the first ever women's WrestleMania main event

The next few weeks will see WWE amp up the buildup as we head closer to WrestleMania which is less than a month away.

