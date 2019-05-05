×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Becky Lynch forces WWE to alter website design

Danny Hart
ANALYST
News
1.07K   //    05 May 2019, 17:10 IST

When Becky Lynch speaks, WWE.com listens
When Becky Lynch speaks, WWE.com listens

What's the story?

Becky Lynch has used Twitter to aim insults at WWE Superstars including Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair and Lacey Evans over the last few months, and she recently made WWE’s official website the latest victim of her attacks on social media.

The Raw and SmackDown Women’s champion complained that her picture had dropped down a level on the list of title holders on the ‘Superstars’ section on WWE’s website.

Now, a little over 24 hours later, it appears as though the people at WWE.com were listening to her loud and clear.

In case you didn't know…

Ever since attacking former best friend Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam 2018, Becky Lynch’s WWE career has sky-rocketed.

In September 2018, “The Man” defeated Flair to become SmackDown Women’s champion, and she then went on to create one of the most iconic images in Raw history when, with a broken nose and blood pouring down her face, she posed amongst the crowd on an episode of Raw in November 2018 after being caught with a huge right hand from Nia Jax.

Lynch’s rise in popularity led her to win the 2019 Royal Rumble, while she overcame multiple obstacles after the event before winning the Raw Women’s Championship from Ronda Rousey and the SmackDown Women’s Championship from Flair in the main event of WrestleMania 35.

The heart of the matter

Due to Becky Lynch having two titles, WWE’s website initially placed one picture of her holding the Raw Women’s Championship on the top row of its ‘champions’ list, alongside Seth Rollins and Kofi Kingston, and one picture of her on the second row holding the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

However, they altered the website last week to place both Lynch images together on the second row, leaving a blank space next to Rollins and Kingston on the top row.

Never one to miss out on an opportunity to mock the company she works for, “Becky 2 Belts” tweeted:

Advertisement

The website team at WWE.com obviously took notice, as they quickly altered the design of the ‘champions’ section by adding Lynch, as well as Finn Balor, to the top row.

"Becky 2 Belts" is back where she belongs

What's next?

Becky Lynch will defend the Raw Women’s Championship against Lacey Evans and the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair at the Money In The Bank pay-per-view on Sunday, May 19.

Beyond that, it is well-known that Lynch had a variety of different occupations before joining WWE, from flight attendant to stunt woman, so perhaps she could try her hand at website design one day!

Tags:
WWE Raw Becky Lynch
Advertisement
WWE News: Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte to team up on next week's Raw
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Nia Jax opens up on punching Becky Lynch, consequences of her actions
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Becky Lynch suspended for 60 days; new challenger for Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Former Divas Champion returns to battle Becky Lynch on Monday Night Raw
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE Legend says Becky Lynch has a dangerous edge
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Brawl broke out post RAW between Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch & The Riott Squad
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why WWE booked Becky Lynch vs Charlotte at WWE Fastlane on RAW
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Becky Lynch comments on her next challenger
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE Superstar takes shot at Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Ronda Rousey
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Becky Lynch missing house shows because of 'legitimate injury'
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us