WWE News: Becky Lynch forces WWE to alter website design

When Becky Lynch speaks, WWE.com listens

What's the story?

Becky Lynch has used Twitter to aim insults at WWE Superstars including Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair and Lacey Evans over the last few months, and she recently made WWE’s official website the latest victim of her attacks on social media.

The Raw and SmackDown Women’s champion complained that her picture had dropped down a level on the list of title holders on the ‘Superstars’ section on WWE’s website.

Now, a little over 24 hours later, it appears as though the people at WWE.com were listening to her loud and clear.

In case you didn't know…

Ever since attacking former best friend Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam 2018, Becky Lynch’s WWE career has sky-rocketed.

In September 2018, “The Man” defeated Flair to become SmackDown Women’s champion, and she then went on to create one of the most iconic images in Raw history when, with a broken nose and blood pouring down her face, she posed amongst the crowd on an episode of Raw in November 2018 after being caught with a huge right hand from Nia Jax.

Lynch’s rise in popularity led her to win the 2019 Royal Rumble, while she overcame multiple obstacles after the event before winning the Raw Women’s Championship from Ronda Rousey and the SmackDown Women’s Championship from Flair in the main event of WrestleMania 35.

The heart of the matter

Due to Becky Lynch having two titles, WWE’s website initially placed one picture of her holding the Raw Women’s Championship on the top row of its ‘champions’ list, alongside Seth Rollins and Kofi Kingston, and one picture of her on the second row holding the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

However, they altered the website last week to place both Lynch images together on the second row, leaving a blank space next to Rollins and Kingston on the top row.

Never one to miss out on an opportunity to mock the company she works for, “Becky 2 Belts” tweeted:

Hey @WWE, someone better hurry and put the champ, champ on that top line—twice. pic.twitter.com/PeyzIR1Dnd — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 3, 2019

The website team at WWE.com obviously took notice, as they quickly altered the design of the ‘champions’ section by adding Lynch, as well as Finn Balor, to the top row.

"Becky 2 Belts" is back where she belongs

What's next?

Becky Lynch will defend the Raw Women’s Championship against Lacey Evans and the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair at the Money In The Bank pay-per-view on Sunday, May 19.

Beyond that, it is well-known that Lynch had a variety of different occupations before joining WWE, from flight attendant to stunt woman, so perhaps she could try her hand at website design one day!