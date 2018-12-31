×
WWE News: Becky Lynch fuels Steve Austin comparisons with Stunner on Charlotte (Video)

Daniel Wood
FEATURED WRITER
News
1.56K   //    31 Dec 2018, 23:32 IST

'The Man' gets a little more '3:16' every day!
'The Man' gets a little more '3:16' every day!

What's the story?

A lot of people are saying that Becky Lynch's meteoric rise to the top of the WWE over the last few months, and her badass attitude are reminiscent of Stone Cold Steve Austin and now 'The Man' has leaned heavily into those comparisons by using Austin's iconic finishing move.

In case you didn't know...

Becky Lynch is experiencing a ton of momentum after finally snapping and attacking Charlotte after a Triple Threat match for the SmackDown Live Women's Title at SummerSlam.

Read Also: Is WWE already preparing for Ronda Rousey's departure?

On the New Years Day episode of SmackDown Live taping spoilers suggest that Becky's rise to the top of the WWE will be cemented with interaction with John Cena, the current defacto 'Face of WWE'

The heart of the matter

But until then, Becky Lynch continues to be a captivating and entertaining character, destroying people on social media and destroying people in the ring.

Just look at the recent way she put away Charlotte at a WWE House Show in Tampa, Florida. After demolishing Charlotte with a furious Ground and Pound assault, she hit 'The Queen' with a Straight Fire Stone Cold Stunner.

Unfortunately, this wasn't the match-winning move as Tampa fans were treated to a Triple Threat match for the SmackDown Live Title between Charlotte, Becky Lynch and current champion Asuka, with Asuka retaining on the night.

What's next?

It seems that Becky Lynch is the heavy favourite to win the Women's Royal Rumble and is likely to go on to challenge Ronda Rousey in the main event of WrestleMania. Maybe Charlotte will be involved and make it a Triple Threat, maybe she won't. Either way it's definitely going to be a match worthy of being the first ever female 'Mania Main Event.

Contact Us Advertise with Us