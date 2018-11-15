WWE News: Becky Lynch gets very real with Ronda Rousey after jab about injury

Rousey has hit back!

What's the story?

After Becky Lynch was forced to withdraw from her match at Survivor Series due to injury, Ronda Rousey took some jabs at the SmackDown Women's Champion on social media, with a lengthy post jabbing at Becky Lynch about her broken face and concussion.

Well, Becky Lynch has took a full swing and landed a verbal right hook straight to the jaw of the Baddest Woman On The Planet in her response.

In case you didn't know...

This week's RAW saw SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch assault Ronda Rousey backstage before orchestrating an ambush on the rest of RAW's women's roster on the Survivor Series go-home show.

Lynch took a pretty big hit from Nia Jax in the resulting melee and it was confirmed on last night's SmackDown that the blue brand's Women's Champion had a major concussion and a broken face - and would no longer be able to compete.

Ronda Rousey today took to Instagram to take a jab at Becky Lynch's injury and subsequent forced withdrawal from Survivor Series.

The heart of the matter

Well, Ronda Rousey may have taken a few jabs at the woman she was scheduled to face on Sunday, but Becky Lynch seems to have landed the knockout blow, with a very real comeback taking aim at Ronda Rousey's UFC shortcomings.

Lynch specified that she still came to work the next day after a punch broke her face, but the same could not be said about Rousey. You can read the response below.

Ronnie, TL/DR. When I got my face broke I got up, owned you THEN showed up the next day looking to fight some more. When you got your face broke you hid for a year under your blankie. Your mind is as weak as your jaw, & I’m going to move heaven & earth to come destroy them both. https://t.co/8oDubzNYr4 — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 14, 2018

What's next?

Becky Lynch may no longer be competing at Survivor Series, but Ronda Rousey has Charlotte Flair to answer to this Sunday instead after Lynch hand-picked her most recent rival for the match.

Are you enjoying the Lynch-Rousey war of words? Let us know in the comments.