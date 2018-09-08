WWE News: Becky Lynch gives a message to all those who doubted her

Becky Lynch

What's the story?

Recently, WWE superstar Becky Lynch gave a message to her haters in the company who were saying that she can't become the face of women's division or headline any pay-per-view.

In case you didn't know...

She made her main roster debut on an episode of Monday Night RAW and since that day, she became one of the "Fan Favourite" women's wrestlers in the company. She is also a 1-time SmackDown Women's champion.

For the past few months, WWE was involving her in meaningless feuds and storylines that only decreased her momentum but now things are going the right way.

At SummerSlam, she was added to a Triple Threat match along with Charlotte Flair and then-SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella. Charlotte defeated the other two women's and won the title but after that, Lynch turned heel on her.

Currently, Becky Lynch and SmackDown Women's champion Charlotte Flair are feuding with each other for the title.

The heart of the matter

From the past few weeks, many WWE fans were doubting on her that she can't become the face of women's division or headline any of the pay-per-view or become the cover of a magazine. Finally, she lost her cool and posted a message for her haters and doubters.

Lynch took it on her Twitter account where she posted a Gif giving the message 'Screw You'.

When they said I couldn't be the face of the division, or be on PPVs or the front of a magazine. When they said I was destined to be good but not great - I now say... pic.twitter.com/afyqwN0Kuo — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) September 7, 2018

She is already gaining so much heat after of her recent heel turn against Charlotte and now after posting this message, she is showing her on-screen anti-hero image.

Her fan following is very huge in the WWE and because of that, she is getting cheers from the WWE Universe whereas her on-screen rival Flair is getting booed by the fans.

What's next?

Now both wrestlers are set to face each other at the WWE's upcoming Hell in a Cell PPV where they will fight for the SmackDown Women's title. The pay-per-view is just a few days ahead and so far, the build-up of this match is done very well.

This could be Lynch's moment to become the new SmackDown Women's Title however, we can't forget that WWE is very good at doing unexpected things.

