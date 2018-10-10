WWE News: Becky Lynch injured at Super Show-Down

Lynch suffered an injury

What's the story?

SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch is scheduled to face off against Charlotte Flair in a rematch from Saturday at Super Show-Down on Saturday, but the Lass Kicker noted on Twitter that she suffered a cracked jaw in the match Down Under.

In case you didn't know...

Becky Lynch has been on fire recently, and there are few women on the roster with more of a backing from the WWE Universe than Straight Fire!

Lynch was actually the first ever SmackDown Women's Champion, winning the title as the ultimate babyface. After being lost in the shuffle and struggling to regain form, Lynch became the hottest Superstar on the show, going on an incredible winning streak - but in order to regain the gold and book-end two title reigns, she had to veer to the dark side - where she has now become one of the best heels in WWE.

The heart of the matter

The SmackDown Women’s Championship was defended Down Under when Becky Lynch lost to Charlotte Flair at WWE Super Show-Down at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday. Lynch, however regained her title as Flair only won by disqualification - with the Lass Kicker hitting the nine-time Women's Champion with her belt to break up a Figure 8 Leg Lock.

Lynch is scheduled to face off against Charlotte Flair in a rematch tonight, but the Lass Kicker noted on Twitter that she suffered a cracked jaw at the weekend - but that doesn't look like stopping her from competing.

Lynch cut a promo on social media before the scheduled match on SmackDown Live, in which Flair will win the title if Becky gets herself disqualified.

Even with a cracked jaw, nothing or no-one will shut me up. https://t.co/V7IbMfEFLy — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) October 9, 2018

What's next?

Well, the match of course - if it goes ahead. So far, it still looks like happening, but there could always be some king of fugazi shenanigans to delay it due to Becky Lynch's injury.

Will it happen? We'll see very shortly on SmackDown Live.

Becky Lynch is scheduled to defend her title against Charlotte Flair tonight.

