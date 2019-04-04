×
WWE News: Becky Lynch insults Ronda Rousey again, makes it too personal 

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
2.09K   //    04 Apr 2019, 10:26 IST

Ronda and Becky at Evolution
Ronda and Becky at Evolution

What's the story?

Merely days away from their WrestleMania showdown, Becky Lynch took to Twitter and called out Ronda Rousey again.

Lynch stated that Rousey's mother never taught her how to lose, but she will take care of that at MetLife Stadium on April 7th.

In case you didn't know...

Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey, and Charlotte Flair are on the verge of making history on Sunday. The three women will be headlining WrestleMania 35, something that has never happened before in the storied history of The Show of Shows.

The three women have been going at it since a while now. Their 'Mania encounter has gotten the biggest buildup on the card, with the likes of ESPN giving it major coverage.

Throughout the course of this rivalry, Lynch has made it a point to call out Ronda and Charlotte on multiple occasions. She has used her Twitter account to her advantage, bashing The Baddest Woman on the Planet with her subtle jibes and scathing insults.

Becky made it personal with Ronda Rousey when she dragged her husband into the fold by posting a photoshopped picture of him on Twitter. This led to Rousey hitting back at her and stating that she will beat the tar out of Lynch the next time she sees her.

Ronda proceeded to bash the WWE and its performers on social media, calling it out for being a "fake sport".


The heart of the matter

Becky Lynch posted a tweet recently, calling out Rousey and mentioning her mother. The Man referenced Ronda once saying how her mother didn't teach her to lose.


What's next?

Becky Lynch's recent tweet has crossed a big line when it comes to taking personal shots. Ronda blew up when her husband was mentioned by Lynch, and it will be interesting to witness her reaction to Becky mentioning her mother.

What are your views on Lynch's tweet on Rousey? Do you think the Twitter insults have gone too far?

Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 Ronda Rousey Becky Lynch
Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
