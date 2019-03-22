×
WWE News: Becky Lynch insults Ronda Rousey during a basketball game

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
22 Mar 2019, 11:55 IST

Lynch and Ronda have a chat at the Evolution PPV
Lynch and Ronda have a chat at the Evolution PPV

What's the story?

Becky Lynch recently insulted Ronda Rousey in an interview at a basketball game.

Lynch stated that Rousey doesn't belong in WWE and she was going to chase her out of the business.

In case you didn't know...

Becky Lynch is set to compete in the Raw Women's title triple threat match at The Grandest Stage Of Them All, challenging the current champion Rousey, with Charlotte Flair thrown into the mix.

The build-up to the highly anticipated match has seen the trio beating the tar out of each other on various occasions. Additionally, Rousey and Becky have been on each other's throats on Twitter, with Rousey throwing kayfabe out the window multiple times. She is currently selling "Break Kayfabe" T-shirts online.

The match is rumored to headline The Show of Shows. If it actually happens, this would be the first time Women main event a WrestleMania.

The heart of the matter

"The Man" Becky Lynch was seen giving a quick interview during a Warriors game. She went on to insult Ronda throughout the interview, stating that the former UFC Champion didn't belong in the pro-wrestling business, and she would make sure to chase her out, after winning the Women's title at WrestleMania 35.

What's next?

The triple threat match has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced for WrestleMania. The three competitors are talented enough to turn this one into a match for the ages. The match is dubbed by many as being the culmination of the Women's Revolution, that was kicked off years ago.

What are your thoughts on Becky Lynch insulting Ronda Rousey whenever she gets the chance? Will The Man succeed in winning the three-way at MetLife Stadium on April 7th? Sound off in the comment section!

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Abhilash has been an avid WWE fan as well as a Cricket enthusiast since the past 17 years. On a hot summer afternoon of April 2002, he stumbled upon an episode of WWE Afterburn on TenSports, and watched in awe as a 290 lbs beast named Brock Lesnar entered the arena, with Paul Heyman. Abhilash's dream is to watch Wrestlemania in person someday. Just weeks after his introduction to pro-wrestling, Abhilash's passion for Cricket kicked off when he watched two youngsters, Yuvraj and Kaif, rescue a fledgling India and chase the mammoth target of 326 to win the Natwest Trophy. Abhilash idolizes the Sri Lankan legend, Muralitharan. A quick Google search on him leads to videos of him imitating his idol in Cricket nets. He made headlines back in 2017 when his bowling video crossed 90k views on Youtube. Abhilash was previously an editor on a comic book website, "Culture Popcorn". His first novel, "The Rural Banker", chronicling his journey as a banker, is going to be published soon.
