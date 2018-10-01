WWE News: Becky Lynch Lashes Out With An Angry Tweet After Super Show-Down Poster Emerges

Lynch has a legitimate reason to be angry

What's the story?

Becky Lynch seems to have reinvented herself as a heel character. Not only does there seem to be more of a purpose to her actions, she's also the reigning and defending SmackDown Women's Champion right now.

Recently, she sent out an angry Tweet about being overlooked in the Super Show-Down poster. Even though she's competing in the card, she's not in the poster.

In case you didn't know...

Becky Lynch was the first ever SmackDown Women's Champion. A crowd favourite, she was the ultimate babyface and also, the ultimate underdog.

She managed to recapture the SmackDown Women's Championship at Hell in a Cell, but this time, she was a heel character. Since then, she's launched a variety of sneak attacks on her arch nemesis, Charlotte Flair. The crowd still likes her, despite all her underhanded actions.

The heart of the matter

Becky Lynch takes on Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship. She recently went to Twitter and sent out this angry Tweet about being left off the Super Show-Down poster:

And people wonder why I think I’ve been overlooked. pic.twitter.com/DtHEfOmcB9 — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) September 30, 2018

While the Tweet could have been in character, one wonders if there's an element of truth to the same as well, considering she genuinely has been left off the poster even though she holds one of the top belts on SmackDown Live. Of course, fans were quick to come to her aid and show her just how much they mean to them. This particular poster especially caught my eye:

What's next?

With one week to go until Super Show-Down, one wonders if Becky Lynch will launch yet another sneak attack on Charlotte Flair to get the upper hand before they clash for the title. Could Charlotte Flair recapture the championship in Melbourne? Is it time for a brand new champion to be crowned in Australia?

Why do you think nobody boos Becky Lynch even though she's a heel? Let us know in the comments.