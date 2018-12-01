WWE News: Becky Lynch makes history by topping ESPN's Power Rankings list

The night everything changed for Becky Lynch

What’s the story?

In ESPN’s WWE Power Rankings, the SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch becomes the first woman to ever top the list.

In case you didn’t know…

The meteoritic rise of Becky Lynch has been nothing short of phenomenal. Since losing the WWE SmackDown Women’s championship against Alexa Bliss at TLC in 2016, Lynch has mostly been an afterthought on the main roster while the likes of Alexa Bliss, Carmella, Charlotte, and Ronda Rousey penned their names as the top stars of their respective brands.

Most fans were thrilled when Lynch was seemingly getting her due at SummerSlam 2018 when she won the right to compete for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. However, when the third count was finalized after Flair nailed Lynch with the natural selection, many fans weren't particularly happy that ‘The Queen’ was once again on top of the WWE Women’s division.

Lynch then turned heel and since that moment, Becky’s stock began to rise within the company. Lynch’s charisma and new ass-kicking attitude only made the fans love her more and now ‘The Man’ is arguably the hottest superstar on the entire WWE roster.

The heart of the matter

For the first time in ESPN’s WWE Power ranking list, the voters placed ‘The Man’ at number one on the rankings list. The SmackDown Women’s Champion reacted to being #1, stating “The first woman ever to top the ESPN Power Rankings? You’re damn right I am, and we’re only getting warmed up.”

The first woman ever to top the ESPN Power Rankings? You’re damn right I am, and we’re only getting warmed up. #IamTheMan https://t.co/5Gsf90baXM — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 1, 2018

The rest of the top ten on the power ranking list are as follows: Seth Rollins, Daniel Bryan, Drew McIntyre, Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, AJ Styles, Dean Ambrose, Randy Orton, Brock Lesnar.

What’s next

Lynch is set to defend the Smackdown Women’s championship against Asuka and Charlotte Flair in a highly anticipated triple threat TLC match on December 16 at the pay-per-view.