WWE News: Becky Lynch and Nia Jax face off backstage at TLC

Becky Lynch and Nia Jax

What's the story

Following her defeat at the hands of "Rowdy" Ronda Rousey at WWE TLC, Nia Jax was confronted backstage by the very woman she put out of action for several weeks; the SmackDown Live Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

In case you didn't know...

Nia Jax put Becky Lynch out of action with a legit stiff punch to the face that cause Lynch to suffer a "broken face" (broken nose) and a severe concussion during an episode of Monday Night RAW.

Due to the result of these injuries, Becky had no choice but to not compete at Survivor Series against Ronda Rousey, choosing Charlotte Flair as her replacement the following night on SmackDown Live.

Becky would eventually make her return several weeks later, as a showdown between her and Nia Jax was bound to take place sooner than later. The showdown between the two rivals would finally come to a head tonight at WWE TLC.

The heart of the matter

We see Nia Jax walking backstage, clutching her injured arm after having tapped out to Ronda Rousey. Becky Lynch stops Nia in her tracks, talks a little trash and then pops her in the face with a vicious right hand, sending Nia crashing into the backstage equipment. The "receipt" heard around the world has wrestling fans currently buzzing all over social media.

What's next

With the receipt given by Becky Lynch, one can assume this may very well be the end of Nia Jax's reign in the WWE as a top contender in the RAW Women's Division for the time being, at least.

Becky Lynch will be facing Asuka and Charlotte Flair in the main event tonight for WWE TLC. As always, stay tuned to Sportskeeda for all the latest wrestling news and results.

