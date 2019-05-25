×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Becky Lynch offers to retire Hall of Famer after sharing awkward moment

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
3.97K   //    25 May 2019, 08:43 IST

Becky Lynch
Becky Lynch

What's the story?

A clip recently surfaced on Twitter, showing WWE Superstar Becky Lynch sharing an awkward moment with WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix inside the ring.

Phoenix clarified that she was just helping Lynch carry it, to which The Man replied that she could help her retire again.

In case you didn't know...

Becky Lynch lost one of her two belts last weekend at Money In The Bank, when Charlotte Flair defeated her for the same. Lynch managed to put down Lacey Evans though, and is still the Raw Women's Champion.

From what we saw on this past week's Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live, Evans is far from being done with The Man, and the two might continue their rivalry going forward. A top champion recently hinted at wanting a shot at Becky's Raw belt.

The heart of the matter

A video recently emerged on Twitter, which shows Becky Lynch and Beth Phoenix getting caught in an awkward encounter inside the squared circle, during an event in Liverpool. The WWE European tour recently ended and Becky Lynch was still a dual champion at that point of time.

The clip shows Beth Phoenix and Natalya raising Becky Lynch's hands in the air. Suddenly, Phoenix tried to take the Raw Women's Title off of Becky's right hand. This didn't sit well with Lynch, who quickly pulled the belt away from Phoenix, who backed off right away.

Advertisement

Phoenix tweeted that she was just trying to help Lynch carry the title. Becky was quick to reply, and said that she could retire again, or let her do it.

What's next?

Becky Lynch has lost one belt of hers, and it seems like she will be exclusive to Monday Night Raw going forward.

What are your thoughts on this incident? Sound off in the comment section!

Tags:
WWE Raw Beth Phoenix Becky Lynch
Advertisement
WWE News: Becky Lynch calls out a WWE Hall of Famer
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Becky Lynch discusses her relationship with Seth Rollins
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Becky Lynch confirms relationship with fellow WWE Superstar
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Becky Lynch takes punching lessons from WWE Hall of Famer 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Diamond Dallas Page compares Becky Lynch to WWE Hall of Famer
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Vince McMahon and Becky Lynch share a moment after WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Becky Lynch reveals which WWE Hall of Famer helped her not get fired
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Nia Jax opens up on punching Becky Lynch, consequences of her actions
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Becky Lynch targets Lacey Evans' family, makes feud incredibly personal
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Lacey Evans buries Becky Lynch with epic burn on Twitter
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us