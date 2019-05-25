WWE News: Becky Lynch offers to retire Hall of Famer after sharing awkward moment

Becky Lynch

What's the story?

A clip recently surfaced on Twitter, showing WWE Superstar Becky Lynch sharing an awkward moment with WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix inside the ring.

Phoenix clarified that she was just helping Lynch carry it, to which The Man replied that she could help her retire again.

In case you didn't know...

Becky Lynch lost one of her two belts last weekend at Money In The Bank, when Charlotte Flair defeated her for the same. Lynch managed to put down Lacey Evans though, and is still the Raw Women's Champion.

From what we saw on this past week's Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live, Evans is far from being done with The Man, and the two might continue their rivalry going forward. A top champion recently hinted at wanting a shot at Becky's Raw belt.

The heart of the matter

A video recently emerged on Twitter, which shows Becky Lynch and Beth Phoenix getting caught in an awkward encounter inside the squared circle, during an event in Liverpool. The WWE European tour recently ended and Becky Lynch was still a dual champion at that point of time.

The clip shows Beth Phoenix and Natalya raising Becky Lynch's hands in the air. Suddenly, Phoenix tried to take the Raw Women's Title off of Becky's right hand. This didn't sit well with Lynch, who quickly pulled the belt away from Phoenix, who backed off right away.

You can retire yourself again, or I can do it for you. Let The Man know which suits you. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 24, 2019

Phoenix tweeted that she was just trying to help Lynch carry the title. Becky was quick to reply, and said that she could retire again, or let her do it.

What's next?

Becky Lynch has lost one belt of hers, and it seems like she will be exclusive to Monday Night Raw going forward.

What are your thoughts on this incident? Sound off in the comment section!