WWE News: Becky Lynch on which WWE legend helped her build up confidence, drawing inspiration from Steve Austin

Becky Lynch is one of the top WWE Superstars today

What's the story?

Becky Lynch recently spoke to Wrestling Compadres and weighed in on several different topics.

Most notably, Lynch revealed the WWE legend who helped her build confidence. Besides, she also spoke about how she drew inspiration from "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.

In case you didn't know...

On Sunday, August 19th, Becky Lynch will compete against Charlotte Flair and Carmella in triple threat match for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

All this transpired after Flair defeated Carmella--as a result of which the WWE higher-ups confirmed that she will be added to the Carmella vs. Becky Lynch matchup at SummerSlam.

The heart of the matter

Becky Lynch is widely regarded as one of the WWE's top female performers today--with several fans and experts noting that her character work and mic skills are indeed top-tier.

Lynch opened up on several topics, speaking to Wrestling Compadres, and recalled how the late great Dusty Rhodes helped her build confidence. Lynch stated--

"Dusty Rhodes was a really important part of building up my confidence because even though I felt physically that I had never been an athlete--that is something that I have kind of learned, the athletic part was really hard for me."

"The talking ability and the ability of being a character was something that I had studied and that was something that I was constantly working at when I was outside of the pro wrestling world. Without his support I don't know that I would be here today."

Furthermore, Lynch noted that she used to watch the old Steve Austin "My Sacrifice" videos, which in turn would help uplift her when the going got tough. Lynch explained--

"Those videos were so motivational and inspirational and I would always go back to those videos and say that this is 'My Sacrifice' moment where I was poor, cars kept breaking down on me, my teeth needed root canals, and this was when I was in NXT, which is a long story."

"But one thing kept happening after another and I was broke and I wasn't good in the ring and I wasn't able to find a character, but then you keep pushing through and eventually you get there." (*H/T WrestlingInc)

What's next?

Becky Lynch is set to face Carmella for the latter's WWE SmackDown Women's title at SummerSlam.

The WWE's SummerSlam PPV is scheduled to transpire at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on August 19th.

