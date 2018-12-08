WWE News: Becky Lynch promises to compete at TLC

The Man is all set to defend her strap at TLC

What's the story?

Several reports recently flooded the Internet suggesting that WWE SmackDown Women's Champion, Becky Lynch is reportedly still not cleared to wrestle at the upcoming TLC pay-per-view.

However, 'The Man' herself took it to her Twitter and confirmed that she will indeed be in action and will defend her title in two weeks' time.

In case you didn't know...

WWE SmackDown Live Women's Champion, Becky Lynch was initially set to go head-to-head with Raw Women's Champion, Ronda Rousey in a highly anticipated match at Survivor Series pay-per-view last month.

However, after suffering an unfortunate concussion at the hands of Nia Jax during a Raw invasion angle prior to Survivor Series, WWE had to scrap the scheduled match between Rousey and Lynch, who was medically not cleared to compete. Lynch was eventually replaced by her long-term foe Charlotte Flair, who stepped up to challenge 'The Baddest Woman On The Planet' at Survivor Series.

Following Lynch's return to SmackDown Live two weeks ago, a triple threat was thus confirmed between her, Flair, and Asuka, as the three ladies will now collide in a first-time ever all women's TLC match.

The heart of the matter

According to a recent report from The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, which had initially reported earlier in the week that 'The Man' Becky Lynch seemingly isn't cleared to compete in the ring at the upcoming TLC pay-per-view just yet and is only cleared for "limited competition".

However, it now looks like 'The Man' is indeed not looking back and will be wrestling within a week's time at TLC, as she gets set to defend her SmackDown Women's Title in a mouthwatering Triple Threat bout.

Lynch took it to Twitter in order to address the situation, claiming that nothing will stop her from fighting on the 16th of December, as 'The Man' has got heads to slap and a title to defend!

I’m seeing reports that I “might not be cleared” for TLC. Let me say this as clearly as I can: nothing will keep me from fighting on Dec 16th. I’ve got heads to slap and a title to keep. The Man will come around. pic.twitter.com/bAPFtisIGo — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 7, 2018

What's next?

TLC takes place on the 16th of December at the SAP Center in San Jose, California and as confirmed by 'The Man' herself, Becky Lynch will indeed be in action next week as she promises to defend her title against both Asuka and Charlotte Flair.

