WWE News: Becky Lynch reacts to getting on ESPN's front page, disses Charlotte

Becky lands the front page of ESPN!

What's the story?

ESPN recently did a story on the rise of Becky Lynch in WWE, which ended up on the front page of its website.

Lynch took to Twitter upon learning of it, and stated that while Charlotte was talking about the Women's Revolution, "she became the revolution".

In case you didn't know...

The Women's Revolution kicked off years ago, with many claiming that it began when Sasha Banks, Charlotte, and Becky Lynch debuted on Raw in 2015. Ever since then, Charlotte has become the cornerstone of the revolution, having won the Women's Title on 7 different occasions and the NXT Women's Title once.

Charlotte and Sasha Banks made history in 2016 when they competed in the first-ever Hell in a Cell match.

The heart of the matter

While Charlotte was winning Women's Titles one after the other, Becky was regularly being featured in the mid-card. Her heel turn on Charlotte at Summerslam 2018 completely changed the landscape of the division, with Becky getting heavily cheered by the fans ever since.

The sudden surge in her popularity resulted in WWE being forced to modify its original WrestleMania main event plans, and add Lynch into the mix. As a result, we're going to witness Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey, and Becky Lynch compete in a triple threat match for both Women's Titles on April 7th.

ESPN's piece on Lynch caught "The Man"'s eye and she was quick to highlight it on Twitter. Becky, being her usual self, didn't forget to bash Charlotte in the process.

Front page of ESPN; this is how we get the world talking. Ric's Daughter was out there in corporate land taking non-stop about the women's revolution. In the meantime, I became it. pic.twitter.com/Gliygh1yYF — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) April 5, 2019

What's next?

The three women are all set to headline WrestleMania 35, which will be the first occurrence of its kind in the 35-year history of the event.

Who will emerge victorious when the dust is settled at the end of The Show of Shows?

