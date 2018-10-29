×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

WWE News: Becky Lynch reacts to her historic win at Evolution

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
News
88   //    29 Oct 2018, 18:15 IST

Becky's the man!
Becky's the man!

What's the story?

At WWE Evolution, SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch made history with her arch nemesis Charlotte Flair, as the two women competed in the first ever Last Woman Standing Match with the SmackDown Women's Title on the line.

Lynch, who following a historic win over Flair at Evolution, took it to social media and weighed in one her victory.

In case you didn't know...

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch's heated rivalry began way back at SummerSlam when the latter turned her back on Flair after failing to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship in a triple threat match that also included Carmella.

Lynch, however, captured the SmackDown Women's Title at the very next pay-per-view, Hell in a Cell, and cemented her place as the top heel of the SmackDown Women's Division. Throughout the following weeks, Lynch successfully defended her title against Flair on two different occasions, the first one of which was at Super Show-Down where the bout ended in a disqualification and the rematch ended in a count-out two days later.

This eventually led to the first ever Last Woman Standing match between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair at Evolution, as earlier today, the two women put together an absolute war that saw 'The Lass Kicker' come out on top after powerbombing Flair through the table from the top turnbuckle.

The heart of the matter

SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch made history at WWE Evolution, as she retained her title belt in what was quite arguably one of the best WWE matches you'll ever get to witness.

Capitalizing on her newly developed self-important attitude, so to speak, Lynch took to her Twitter and celebrated her win in a perfect manner, as she had one small message for all her doubters, who by this point have definitely been proved wrong.

What's next?

Becky Lynch's win at Evolution was historic and will go down as one of the greatest title defenses of all time in WWE history. We surely can't wait to see what the future holds for 'The Lass Kicker' as she continues to thrive forward as SmackDown Women's Champion.

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Evolution 2018 Becky Lynch
Soumik Datta
ANALYST
Imagine being arrested because of a drug dog what a betrayal ohhhhh nooooo
WWE Evolution 2018: Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair: Who...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Becky Lynch is the most interesting...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Becky Lynch Vs Charlotte Flair Should Main Event...
RELATED STORY
5 Potential Finishes for Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair...
RELATED STORY
WWE Evolution 2018: Predictions
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers of Evolution
RELATED STORY
4 bold predictions for WWE Evolution
RELATED STORY
5 bold predictions for WWE Evolution
RELATED STORY
5 Biggest things WWE secretly told us at WWE Evolution
RELATED STORY
Best And Worst Of WWE Evolution
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us