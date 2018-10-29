WWE News: Becky Lynch reacts to her historic win at Evolution

Becky's the man!

What's the story?

At WWE Evolution, SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch made history with her arch nemesis Charlotte Flair, as the two women competed in the first ever Last Woman Standing Match with the SmackDown Women's Title on the line.

Lynch, who following a historic win over Flair at Evolution, took it to social media and weighed in one her victory.

In case you didn't know...

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch's heated rivalry began way back at SummerSlam when the latter turned her back on Flair after failing to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship in a triple threat match that also included Carmella.

Lynch, however, captured the SmackDown Women's Title at the very next pay-per-view, Hell in a Cell, and cemented her place as the top heel of the SmackDown Women's Division. Throughout the following weeks, Lynch successfully defended her title against Flair on two different occasions, the first one of which was at Super Show-Down where the bout ended in a disqualification and the rematch ended in a count-out two days later.

This eventually led to the first ever Last Woman Standing match between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair at Evolution, as earlier today, the two women put together an absolute war that saw 'The Lass Kicker' come out on top after powerbombing Flair through the table from the top turnbuckle.

The heart of the matter

SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch made history at WWE Evolution, as she retained her title belt in what was quite arguably one of the best WWE matches you'll ever get to witness.

Capitalizing on her newly developed self-important attitude, so to speak, Lynch took to her Twitter and celebrated her win in a perfect manner, as she had one small message for all her doubters, who by this point have definitely been proved wrong.

What's next?

Becky Lynch's win at Evolution was historic and will go down as one of the greatest title defenses of all time in WWE history. We surely can't wait to see what the future holds for 'The Lass Kicker' as she continues to thrive forward as SmackDown Women's Champion.