WWE News: Becky Lynch reacts to Sasha and Bayley watching her match at WrestleMania 35

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
1.13K   //    15 Apr 2019, 08:41 IST

Becky doesn't spare anyone, no matter how close they are to her
What's the story?

Bayley had recently posted a picture on Twitter that addressed Becky Lynch, with The Hugger stating that she and Banks enjoyed Becky's match.

Lynch replied in her own unique manner, saying that she would love to slap Bayley's head off.


In case you didn't know...

Becky Lynch won the WWE Raw as well as SmackDown Women's Title at WrestleMania 35, by pinning Ronda Rousey in a controversial finish.

Sasha Banks and Bayley didn't have much luck though, as they lost their Women's Tag Team Titles to The IIconics in a Fatal Four-Way Tag Team match. The Boss 'n' Hug Connection apparently watched Becky win the title in the main event of the show.


The heart of the matter

Bayley and Sasha Banks are in the midst of a major controversy at the moment. Several sources have reported that the duo threw a fit after losing their titles at WrestleMania. Additionally, Sasha proceeded to unfollow WWE on Twitter. She didn't stop there though and went on to follow All Elite Wrestling.

Recently, Bayley posted a photo of both Superstars enjoying the main event of 'Mania. Bayley wrote that they loved Becky's match, to which Becky was quick to reply.


Lynch had earlier challenged Sasha Banks to a fight by addressing The Boss on Twitter. Now, she has set her sights on Bayley, and a possible feud between The Man and The Hugger in the future can't be discounted.


What's next?

Becky Lynch is currently feuding with The Lady of WWE, Lacey Evans. The duo is set to face off sometime in the near future, with the ideal spot being the upcoming Money In The Bank PPV.

What are your views on Becky Lynch's reply to Bayley?

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Abhilash has been an avid WWE fan as well as a Cricket enthusiast since the past 17 years. On a hot summer afternoon of April 2002, he stumbled upon an episode of WWE Afterburn on TenSports, and watched in awe as a 290 lbs beast named Brock Lesnar entered the arena, with Paul Heyman. Abhilash's dream is to watch Wrestlemania in person someday. Just weeks after his introduction to pro-wrestling, Abhilash's passion for Cricket kicked off when he watched two youngsters, Yuvraj and Kaif, rescue a fledgling India and chase the mammoth target of 326 to win the Natwest Trophy. Abhilash idolizes the Sri Lankan legend, Muralitharan. A quick Google search on him leads to videos of him imitating his idol in Cricket nets. He made headlines back in 2017 when his bowling video crossed 90k views on Youtube. Abhilash was previously an editor on a comic book website, "Culture Popcorn". His first novel, "The Rural Banker", chronicling his journey as a banker, is going to be published soon.
