WWE News: Becky Lynch Receives The Ultimate Praise From WWE Legend

This was certainly praiseworthy of the Champion

What's the story?

Becky Lynch has been the best part of SmackDown Live recently, according to fans that refuse to boo her. And now it seems like yet another WWE legend has joined her fan base.

Sgt. Slaughter recently took to Twitter and put over Becky Lynch. She was compared to none other than WWE Icon, Roddy Piper.

In case you didn't know...

Becky Lynch was the first ever SmackDown Women's Champion, a fan favourite who was the ultimate babyface. Since then, she got lost in the shuffle as other women stepped up to the plate and delivered, including her best friend, Charlotte Flair.

Recently, Lynch reclaimed her Championship but this time as a heel. She has been very devious ever since, orchestrating sneak attacks on Charlotte Flair time and time again. The two women are scheduled to face off at WWE Super Show-Down.

The heart of the matter

Many consider "Rowdy" Roddy Piper to be the greatest heel in the history of the sports entertainment business. As someone who's seen him in action, it was indeed big of Sgt. Slaughter to put over Becky Lynch by comparing her to the wrestling legend:

@BeckyLynchWWE The Greatest Villans Are Masters On The Mic & Can Back Up Their Words With Wrestling😊UR Promo’s Remind Me Of @R_Roddy_Piper — SGT SLAUGHTER (@_SgtSlaughter) October 3, 2018

If you notice the Tweet, it is clear that Slaughter is a fan both of her promo skills and also her ability in the ring. I'm sure that this was a massive confidence boost for someone like Becky Lynch who had been relegated to the back of the line in the past.

As she heads into her big match at WWE Super Show-Down, one wonders if this will inspire her to put in her very best performance.

What's next?

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch will clash for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE Super Show-Down this weekend at Melbourne. Will Charlotte Flair be able to recapture her title? Will Lynch move on to a new opponent after Charlotte Flair?

