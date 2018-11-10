WWE News: Becky Lynch refuses interview for shocking reason

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 82 // 10 Nov 2018, 00:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Becky Lynch incredibly refused an interview with MTV UK

What's the story?

Becky Lynch faces Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series in just over a week's time and it appears that Lynch has already allowed the Raw Women's Champion to get under her skin.

In case you didn't know...

Lynch has had a new attitude ever since SummerSlam and since she was able to come out on top in the battle for supremacy on SmackDown Live at Evolution, she has now turned her attention to Raw's Champion, who she battles at Survivor Series.

Lynch has become one of the most popular female wrestlers over the past few weeks, but whilst she has been gaining fans in the WWE Universe, she has been creating her own enemies in the WWE locker room and Ronda Rousey is one enemy that she didn't need.

The heart of the matter

It's obvious that Ronda Rousey has already gotten under Lynch's skin since WWE recently released a video of the SmackDown Women's Champion taking part in interviews in London when she was approached by a woman wearing a Ronda Rousey hoody.

Lynch told her that she could come back and professionally conduct the interview once she had removed the hoody, which was when the woman left the room, but The Women's Champion was obviously left seething since MTV UK had not done their research ahead of the interview.

What's next?

Ronda Rousey is still undefeated in WWE and she takes that winning streak into Survivor Series next weekend when she takes on Lynch in the battle for brand supremacy but Lynch is well aware that she is seen as the underdog in this match.

Do you think Lynch stands a chance against Rousey at Survivor Series? Have your say in the comments section below...