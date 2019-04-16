WWE News: Becky Lynch reacts to claims of WWE handing WrestleMania headliner to women

The main event getting underway

What's the story

WWE Raw/SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch recently sat down for an interview with News Hub.

Lynch slammed the suggestions of WWE giving the main event of WrestleMania to women as a token gesture, stating that if that was the case, half the people would have left during the match.

In case you didn't know...

Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey, and Charlotte Flair made history at WrestleMania 35, by becoming the first three women to headline the Show of Shows.

"The Man" pinned Ronda Rousey in a controversial finish, to win both the Raw and SmackDown Live Women's Titles to close the show. The triple threat 'Winner takes all' match was the most publicized bout heading into MetLife Stadium and garnered massive coverage from the likes of ESPN and other major news outlets.

The heart of the matter

Although the majority of the WWE Universe was genuinely overjoyed at the news of women main-eventing WrestleMania, there was a bunch that criticized the move, stating that the match was handed to the women as a token gesture by WWE.

While talking to News Hub, Becky Lynch went on to respond to the naysayers and said that the fans were heavily invested in the story that the three women told throughout the past several months. She added that the WWE Universe wanted to witness the end of this epic tale.

If people had thought that it was a token gesture to have women main eventing WrestleMania, then half the people would have left, but that didn't happen. We had them the whole way. The fans were so invested that they wanted to know the outcome, they wanted to know the end of the story, they wanted to share in that moment of history.

What's next?

Now that the dust has settled, Becky Lynch is all set to defend her Women's titles against The Lady of WWE, Lacey Evans.

What do you think? Was the WrestleMania 35 main event handed to the women, or did they rightfully earn it?

