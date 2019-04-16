×
WWE News: Becky Lynch reacts to claims of WWE handing WrestleMania headliner to women

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
319   //    16 Apr 2019, 11:49 IST

The main event getting underway
The main event getting underway

What's the story

WWE Raw/SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch recently sat down for an interview with News Hub.

Lynch slammed the suggestions of WWE giving the main event of WrestleMania to women as a token gesture, stating that if that was the case, half the people would have left during the match.


In case you didn't know...


Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey, and Charlotte Flair made history at WrestleMania 35, by becoming the first three women to headline the Show of Shows.

"The Man" pinned Ronda Rousey in a controversial finish, to win both the Raw and SmackDown Live Women's Titles to close the show. The triple threat 'Winner takes all' match was the most publicized bout heading into MetLife Stadium and garnered massive coverage from the likes of ESPN and other major news outlets.


The heart of the matter

Although the majority of the WWE Universe was genuinely overjoyed at the news of women main-eventing WrestleMania, there was a bunch that criticized the move, stating that the match was handed to the women as a token gesture by WWE.

While talking to News Hub, Becky Lynch went on to respond to the naysayers and said that the fans were heavily invested in the story that the three women told throughout the past several months. She added that the WWE Universe wanted to witness the end of this epic tale.

If people had thought that it was a token gesture to have women main eventing WrestleMania, then half the people would have left, but that didn't happen. We had them the whole way. The fans were so invested that they wanted to know the outcome, they wanted to know the end of the story, they wanted to share in that moment of history.

What's next?

Now that the dust has settled, Becky Lynch is all set to defend her Women's titles against The Lady of WWE, Lacey Evans.

What do you think? Was the WrestleMania 35 main event handed to the women, or did they rightfully earn it?

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Abhilash has been an avid WWE fan as well as a Cricket enthusiast since the past 17 years. On a hot summer afternoon of April 2002, he stumbled upon an episode of WWE Afterburn on TenSports, and watched in awe as a 290 lbs beast named Brock Lesnar entered the arena, with Paul Heyman. Abhilash's dream is to watch Wrestlemania in person someday. Just weeks after his introduction to pro-wrestling, Abhilash's passion for Cricket kicked off when he watched two youngsters, Yuvraj and Kaif, rescue a fledgling India and chase the mammoth target of 326 to win the Natwest Trophy. Abhilash idolizes the Sri Lankan legend, Muralitharan. A quick Google search on him leads to videos of him imitating his idol in Cricket nets. He made headlines back in 2017 when his bowling video crossed 90k views on Youtube. Abhilash was previously an editor on a comic book website, "Culture Popcorn". His first novel, "The Rural Banker", chronicling his journey as a banker, is going to be published soon.
