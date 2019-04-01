×
WWE News: Becky Lynch responds to Hall of Famer's 4-year old tweet on her

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
01 Apr 2019, 08:22 IST

Becky is mere days away from her big match
Becky is mere days away from her big match

What's the story?

Becky Lynch has just replied to a 4-year old tweet that was made by the WWE Hall of Famer, the late, great Dusty Rhodes.

Lynch reflected on Dusty's positive comments on her, adding that she will prove him right at WrestleMania.

In case you didn't know. . .

Becky Lynch is all set to compete in the first-ever women's main event in the history of The Show of Shows. Lynch will share the ring with Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in front of 80,000 fans inside MetLife Stadium.

The buildup to the match has been a mixed bag. A part of the WWE Universe praised the company for the slow and long build, while a bunch of them criticized WWE for inserting the McMahons into the storyline.

Becky Lynch won the Royal Rumble match to punch her ticket, while Vince McMahon literally gifted Charlotte the opportunity to main event 'Mania. The three women have been on each other's throats since a long while now. Becky's tweets on her opponents, plus Ronda breaking kayfabe on multiple occasions, has made the fans anxious to finally see these two go at each other a week from now.

The heart of the matter

The WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes had made a tweet 4 years ago, heaping praise upon Becky Lynch. Becky managed to dig out the tweet from the annals of Twitter, and replied to it, stating that she will prove him right at MetLife Stadium.

What's next?

Becky Lynch has come a long way from being a bubbly, cheerful babyface to a ruthless anti-hero. The WWE Universe is clamouring for "The Man" to finally win the big one to close the biggest show of the year. The question is, whether Becky will manage to stand tall in the end?

Will Becky prove Dusty Rhodes right at WrestleMania?

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Abhilash has been an avid WWE fan as well as a Cricket enthusiast since the past 17 years. On a hot summer afternoon of April 2002, he stumbled upon an episode of WWE Afterburn on TenSports, and watched in awe as a 290 lbs beast named Brock Lesnar entered the arena, with Paul Heyman. Abhilash's dream is to watch Wrestlemania in person someday. Just weeks after his introduction to pro-wrestling, Abhilash's passion for Cricket kicked off when he watched two youngsters, Yuvraj and Kaif, rescue a fledgling India and chase the mammoth target of 326 to win the Natwest Trophy. Abhilash idolizes the Sri Lankan legend, Muralitharan. A quick Google search on him leads to videos of him imitating his idol in Cricket nets. He made headlines back in 2017 when his bowling video crossed 90k views on Youtube. Abhilash was previously an editor on a comic book website, "Culture Popcorn". His first novel, "The Rural Banker", chronicling his journey as a banker, is going to be published soon.
