WWE News: Becky Lynch responds to Hall of Famer's 4-year old tweet on her

Becky is mere days away from her big match

What's the story?

Becky Lynch has just replied to a 4-year old tweet that was made by the WWE Hall of Famer, the late, great Dusty Rhodes.

Lynch reflected on Dusty's positive comments on her, adding that she will prove him right at WrestleMania.

In case you didn't know. . .

Becky Lynch is all set to compete in the first-ever women's main event in the history of The Show of Shows. Lynch will share the ring with Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in front of 80,000 fans inside MetLife Stadium.

The buildup to the match has been a mixed bag. A part of the WWE Universe praised the company for the slow and long build, while a bunch of them criticized WWE for inserting the McMahons into the storyline.

Becky Lynch won the Royal Rumble match to punch her ticket, while Vince McMahon literally gifted Charlotte the opportunity to main event 'Mania. The three women have been on each other's throats since a long while now. Becky's tweets on her opponents, plus Ronda breaking kayfabe on multiple occasions, has made the fans anxious to finally see these two go at each other a week from now.

The heart of the matter

In one week I’m going to prove The Dream was right. #WrestleMANia https://t.co/J8y7tWh5j5 — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) March 31, 2019

The WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes had made a tweet 4 years ago, heaping praise upon Becky Lynch. Becky managed to dig out the tweet from the annals of Twitter, and replied to it, stating that she will prove him right at MetLife Stadium.

What's next?

Becky Lynch has come a long way from being a bubbly, cheerful babyface to a ruthless anti-hero. The WWE Universe is clamouring for "The Man" to finally win the big one to close the biggest show of the year. The question is, whether Becky will manage to stand tall in the end?

Will Becky prove Dusty Rhodes right at WrestleMania?

