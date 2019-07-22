WWE News: Becky Lynch responds to Hulk Hogan's idea of taking over WWE

Becky and Hogan

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan recently posted a tweet, hinting at all the legends banding together and taking over the entire company.

WWE Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch wasn't too thrilled with this idea and responded to Hogan, stating that this doesn't work for her.

In case you didn't know...

It has been around two weeks since WWE announced that the July 22nd edition of Monday Night Raw would be a special Raw Reunion episode. Following the announcement, several names were revealed who would be coming back for a one-off appearance.

As of now, a long list of WWE icons and Hall of Famers are set to make a comeback. Stone Cold Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels, Hulk Hogan, Booker T, Mark Henry, and many others are slated to appear on tonight's Raw.

The heart of the matter

Hulk Hogan had recently posted a message on his official Twitter handle, contemplating an invasion angle for the upcoming big event. Hogan pondered on the idea of past Superstars getting together and invading the show, resulting in them taking over WWE for good.

Becky Lynch is one of the most popular Superstars in all of WWE and is donning the ruthless, and no-nonsense persona of "The Man" for around a year now. Lynch did not like Hogan's plans of taking over the company and overthrowing the current Superstars in the process and sent a reply to the Hulkster.

Yeah, that doesn’t work for me, Brother. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) July 22, 2019

What's next?

Fans have been clamoring for a Lynch-Austin face-off at Raw Reunion, but this exchange has opened up another possibility for the special edition.

Would you like to see a segment featuring Lynch and Hogan on tonight's Raw?