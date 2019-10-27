WWE News: Becky Lynch takes a shot at the entire AEW Women's division

Becky Lynch

Recently, All Elite Wrestling announcer Jim Ross heaped praise upon WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, referring to her as 'the most over talent in WWE' in a tweet. Lynch responded to the same, stating that she has nothing but respect for him. "The Man" didn't forget to take a shot at the entire AEW women's division though.

Ross responds to Rollins' comments on AEW

Jim Ross was one of the biggest personalities that AEW managed to bag when it emerged in the pro wrestling scene earlier this year. Ross, the legendary Hall of Famer, is widely regarded by many as possibly the greatest announcer of all time.

Pro wrestlers throwing shade at each other via social media isn't something new in today's age. WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins recently took a shot at AEW and called them "minor leagues" during a fan Q&A session. Jim Ross, someone who usually chooses to stay away from any sort of controversy, decided to react to Rollins' comment and praised Rollins' real-life partner Becky Lynch in the process.

But Rollins, he’s got a great spot, he’s blessed, maybe someday he’ll be as over as his girlfriend.

Ross didn't stop here, and proceeded to launch a T-shirt, with his controversial quote slapped on it.

Lynch joins in on the fun

Soon after, Rollins promoted a Q&A on Twitter and took a dig at JR's comments while doing so. A fan took the liberties of reminding JR that Rollins was referring to him. The former WWE announcer responded to the fan's tweet and added that Becky Lynch is WWE's most over wrestler.

Lynch took notice of Jim Ross' praise and decided to chime in on the conversation. She started her tweet by making it clear that she respects JR, and then told him to announce to the entire AEW women's locker room that she could beat all of them at any given time. Check out the entire exchange below:

As he should. @BeckyLynchWWE is the most over talent in @WWE

IMO.



Just saying. https://t.co/lmQQFMt0AZ — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) October 26, 2019

Nothing but respect, JR — you’re an amazing announcer!



So go down to the locker room and announce that I would whoop your whole women’s division any day of the week and twice on Sundays. https://t.co/ZRE39Vo4TU — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) October 26, 2019

