WWE News: Becky Lynch responds to Roman Reigns' heartfelt comment on sharing 2K20 cover

Lynch and Reigns

What's the story?

SmackDown Live Superstar Roman Reigns recently took to Twitter and posted a heartfelt message stating that it's an honor for him to share the cover of WWE 2K20 with Becky Lynch.

Lynch responded to the tweet and said that she always wanted to be an equal, not special. She proceeded to thank Reigns for 'raising the glass' and added that it means the world to her.

In case you didn't know...

Recently, the trailer for WWE's brand new game "WWE 2K20" was posted on the web. The trailer features a string of WWE Superstars and legends from the past. It kicks off with the shot of a lavish mansion, with a party going on inside. The proceedings are suddenly halted, when Becky Lynch drops down from the ceiling in a dramatic sequence. She approaches Hulk Hogan and apologizes to him for breaking the ceiling.

Lynch then confronts Roman Reigns, who hands over what seems like a glass of wine to her. The video switches to a montage of shots from the video game, finally unveiling the cover featuring Reigns and Lynch.

The heart of the matter

Reigns posted a tweet, responding to his recent interview where he talked about sharing the cover with Lynch. He mentioned that sharing the cover with Lynch is an honor, and that it proves how strong the WWE family is.

Becky responded to the tweet with a heartfelt message of her own, stating that Roman raising a glass to Lynch means the world to her.

The honor is all mine, @WWERomanReigns. I’ve always wanted to be equal, not special. Our cover highlights that more than ever. Thank you for raising a glass, it means the world to me. https://t.co/QdvrOlT6ax — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) August 9, 2019

What's next?

Lynch is all set to face Natalya at SummerSlam 2019, which is mere hours away from now.

What are your thoughts on the WWE 2K20 cover?