WWE News: Becky Lynch Reveals Hidden Meaning Behind The Man Nickname

Brian Thornsburg FOLLOW ANALYST News 73 // 19 Apr 2019, 09:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

How did Becky Lynch become The man?

What's the story?

Becky Lynch has had a myriad of nicknames over the course of her WWE career, but not of them quite compare to her newly minted The Man nickname, which has helped propel her into super stardom. Beyond that, it also helped eventually propel her into the main event of WrestleMania 35 where she would go on to win both The Raw and Smackdown Live Women's title.

She did so by defeating Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey in the first ever all women's main event in WrestleMania history and became the first double champion in the process. Of course the finish was ultimately botched and WWE has edited the ending of the match in promos, but it still hasn't seemed to quell "The Man's" momentum.

In case you missed it

Lynch earned "The Man" nickname shortly after she turned heel on longtime friend Charlotte Flair, and won back her Smackdown Live women's title from The Queen. Lynch would later go on to refer to herself as The Man sometime during that storyline, which ultimately stuck and helped propel her even further.

She would then go on to win The Women's Royal Rumble for the first time in her career and did so with a kayfabe injured knee The win ensured her a match against Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 35, but McMahon changed it to a triple threat match and inserted Charlotte Flair into the contest. He would go on to reveal that his reason for doing so was because he believed Lynch thought she was bigger than WWE with her new "Man" gimmick.

The Heart of The matter.

Becky Lynch spoke to People Magazine about becoming the double champion at WrestleMania 35 and even revealed how she came up with The Man gimmick in the first place. In fact, according to Lynch, the nickname carries a bigger meaning then fans probably could have imagined.

“When we look at different sports, we look at this in the industry here, any industry, you need a top person, the person of exceptional ability who is usually referred to as ‘The Man,’ ” Lynch said during the interview with People Magazine. “They’re the man, and up until now, the man has usually been a man.”

“But when I rolled up, when I took that top spot, when I said, ‘I’m the top dog, I’m the top star, she continued," I’m the face of this company,’ I am now ‘The Man,’ and that’s how it came about,”

Not only is the name perfect due to the fact that she is a huge part of why the women's division has changed so rapidly, but also because it helps end the perceived gap between men and women in the sports industry. If nothing else, its the perfect symbol for equality and the WWE Universe should be proud of Lynch for being that symbol.

What's next?

Becky Lynch seems to be WWE's go-to person moving forward, especially with the storyline emerging that she will be defending both titles and should enjoy a nice run with both belts. Her first opponent will be Lacey Evans of Monday Night Raw, who nailed Lynch with a her women's right finisher one night after Lynch won The titles in the winner take all main event.

In the end, it seems unlikely that she would lose her titles this early, even if McMahon has big plans for the Sassy Southern Bell later on. Bu,t who knows what WWE will come up with. With that being said however, hopefully WWE handles her eventual loss better then they did with superstars like Bayley and Asuka, which severely hindered their careers.