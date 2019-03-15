WWE News: Becky Lynch reveals how she's saved WrestleMania 35 (Video)

Has Becky Lynch saved WrestleMania?

What's the story?

After winning back her place in the RAW Women's Championship match at WrestleMania 35, Becky Lynch spoke about the match in a recent interview, saying that her being in it has saved WrestleMania this year.

In case you didn't know...

Becky Lynch was supposed to face Ronda Rousey at WWE Survivor Series but was taken out after being injured on the go-home episode of RAW. Lynch then won the Women's Royal Rumble earlier this year to earn the right to challenge Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania.

However, Vince McMahon later replaced Becky Lynch in the RAW Women's title match at WrestleMania. After signing a hold harmless agreement, Becky Lynch faced Charlotte at Fastlane with the stipulation saying she'll be added to the WrestleMania title match if she won.

At Fastlane, it was thanks to Ronda Rousey that Becky Lynch beat Charlotte Flair by disqualification.

The heart of the matter

Becky Lynch was asked for her WWE Network Pick of the week recently and she revealed that it was the moment she saved WrestleMania by winning her way back into the match:

"Well, my last Network Pick of the Week was the Royal Rumble because I won it, and then I got suspended and then I got knee injury after knee injury, and then I got suspended again, and then I got probably another knee injury, and then I was arrested, but then I qualified, I just qualified for a match I'd already qualified for.

So, my Network Pick of the Week is Fastlane, where I won my way back into WrestleMania, to save WrestleMania and be the main event," she added.

What's next?

The main event of WrestleMania 35 will see Ronda Rousey defend the WWE RAW Women's Championship against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

