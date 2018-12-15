WWE News: Becky Lynch reveals the reason for backstage heat towards Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey

What's the story?

Becky Lynch has stated on Ariel Helwani's MMA show (via Cagesideseats.com) that the WWE locker room has past resentment towards Ronda Rousey because her big push coming in.

In case you didn't know...

Ronda Rousey was a huge name in the world of MMA, where she competed for UFC and had suffered only 2 losses in her entire career in UFC.

Rousey joined WWE in 2018 and was pushed right of the bat due to her incredible star power and fan following. She made her official debut for WWE at the 2018 edition of Royal Rumble where she made an appearance after the Women's Championship match was over.

She was then involved in a storyline with RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon and faced Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in a tag team match at Wrestlemania 34 where she had Kurt Angle be her Tag Team partner.

The heart of the matter

The Baddest Woman on The Planet currently holds the RAW Women's Championship which she won at Summerslam by defeating Alexa Bliss.

As Becky Lynch has reported, the WWE locker room resented Ronda Rousey for being pushed to the moon; here is what she had to say :

"Absolutely (there was resentement),That's the thing with some many people and the people they want to succeed, right? And that was never me. There are chosen people and that was never me. I was never meant to succeed. I was never the one that was meant to be the champion, the one that was meant to be on top, the one that was supposed to be on the posters and the billboards.

I think that's what [has] made it all the more sweeter and I think that's what the audience relates to because they could see that. And that is why I think they've supported me because I made this myself and nobody can take that away from me. Nobody can take that away from me"

(H/T Credit: WrestlingInc.com)

What's next?

Ronda Rousey will be facing Nia Jax for the RAW Women's championship at WWE TLC this Sunday.

