×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Becky Lynch reveals Vince McMahon's reaction to WrestleMania main event 

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
News
163   //    11 Apr 2019, 11:26 IST

The Man made it clear to the boss
The Man made it clear to the boss

What’s the story?

Ever since the WrestleMania main event ended with a botch, rumours have been going about how Vince McMahon reacted to it. Some suggested that he was upset with the referee for the count, while others reported that he had fined the referee for the mistake.

Becky Lynch, however, has a different version of the story, or maybe the other half of the story. The WWE Women's champion has revealed that the chairman was just proud of the three superstars and gave them a hug after their match.

In case you didn’t know…

Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair went head-to-head in a triple threat match for the RAW and SmackDown Live Women's titles at WrestleMania. The ending of the match was botched as the referee counted fast and the match ended abruptly.

Reports suggest that Becky was supposed to make Charlotte tap out but instead got the win by pinning Rousey.

The heart of the matter

Becky Lynch was on the Gorilla Position podcast when she revealed Vince McMahon's reaction to the main event. She said,

“He just said he was so proud of us, He was [just] so proud of us. He did [give us a hug]. He did, yep, but I said, 'I'm The Man now, Vince' and he said, 'Yep!'”

The Man also spoke about the ending of the match and how Rousey reacted to it. She said,

“I'm happy I beat her with a wrestling move after she insulted my business. She insulted my business, and I beat her with a wrestling move. That's all we need to know, the ref counted to three and I became 'Becky Two-Belts.”

What’s next?

Lacey Evans looks set to be Becky Lynch's next opponent and a match for Money in the Banks seems to be on the cards.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 Vince McMahon Becky Lynch
Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Football, Cricket and WWE enthusiast.
WWE News: Becky Lynch talks WrestleMania main event without her
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Vince McMahon's backstage reaction to women's WrestleMania main event revealed 
RELATED STORY
Wrestlemania 35: 3 possible reasons why Becky Lynch could lose the main event triple threat match
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon punishes person responsible for ruining WrestleMania main event with botch
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Becky Lynch finally comments on botched WrestleMania ending
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Becky Lynch reveals what started her path to WrestleMania
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Becky Lynch responds to what could be the only Women's main event in WrestleMania history
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon's reaction to botched WrestleMania ending revealed
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Becky Lynch responds to Cody Rhodes about AEW
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Backstage reaction to WWE RAW women's title match headlining WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us