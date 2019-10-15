WWE News: Becky Lynch reveals what she wants other female Superstars to do

Johny Payne FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 290 // 15 Oct 2019, 01:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Becky Lynch is as ruthless and fearless as they come

In an interview with IGN, Becky Lynch weighed in with her thoughts on what she wants her fellow female WWE Superstars to do.

Among other things, Lynch insinuated that she as well as the other Superstars can’t afford to be complacent.

Becky Lynch is one of the hardest-working professional wrestlers today

Becky Lynch made history at WrestleMania 35 in April of this year, by beating Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey in a Triple Threat Match for the RAW as well as SmackDown Women’s Titles.

While Lynch eventually went on to lose the SmackDown Women’s Championship, she still holds the RAW Women’s Title.

The Irish Superstar’s meteoric rise to megastar status since last year’s SummerSlam event has, resultantly; won her praise from fans and critics alike, for her hard work and perseverance.

Will WWE hold another event like Evolution?

Lynch opined that WWE could possibly hold another all-women event, like the “Evolution” PPV which took place last year.

Lynch explained that the WWE has an impressive lineup of the world’s top female talent, and they could very well put forth another all-women show like 2018’s Evolution PPV.

Furthermore, expounding upon what she’d like the female Superstars to do, Lynch noted that she’d like them to step up and fight for the top spot.

Lynch added that although some of the female Superstars aren’t being featured as often; them stepping up their efforts and trying to take her spot, drives her to improve herself. She stated –

Advertisement

“If everyone’s resting on their laurels, and feeling complacent, then we can’t get better. I can’t main event WrestleMania by myself.”

Moreover, Lynch emphasized that she’d like to headline WrestleMania many more times.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!