×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Becky Lynch reveals which WWE Hall of Famer helped her not get fired

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
News
616   //    22 Mar 2019, 10:22 IST

Becky Lynch
Becky Lynch

What's the story?

Becky Lynch has been one of the stars for the WWE over the last year or so, lifting the women's division with her "The Man" gimmick, while also being involved in a great feud involving Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair.

But we could have not seen The Man in the WWE if it weren't for a WWE Hall of Famer who helped her stay in the pro wrestling promotion.

In case you didn't know...

Becky joined the WWE in 2013 after being out of the ring for six years following an injury. After spending two years on NXT, Lynch moved on to the main roster in 2015 and went on to win the SmackDown Women's Championship twice, while also winning this year's Women's Royal Rumble.

Lynch will face off against Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 35.

The heart of the matter

In an interview with ESPN, Becky spoke about how she signed for the WWE, and how she had a single-minded goal to get signed up by the WWE.

“I remember going in without a doubt in my mind that there was just no way I wasn’t walking out of there without a contract. Just no way, no how. I remember walking in, sizing everybody up and I’m like okay, I’m ready," said Becky.

She also revealed how she was on the "chopping block" several times, and that if it wasn't for WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes backing her and encouraging her, as well as her "wild promos" on NXT, she would have probably been let go by the WWE.

What's next?

With just two weeks to go before WrestleMania 35, we will most likely see more of Becky, Charlotte and Ronda on RAW, as well as SmackDown, hyping up their main event match.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 Becky Lynch Dusty Rhodes
Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
'Keep your head down and find the top corner'
WWE News: Hall of Famer warns WWE of fan backlash if the Women's triple threat match doesn't headline WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE News: John Cena reveals he almost got fired by WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Becky Lynch reveals why Ronda Rousey helped her at WWE Fastlane (Video)
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Becky Lynch reveals how she's saved WrestleMania 35 (Video)
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Becky Lynch offers to pay Ronda Rousey's fine in a hilarious manner
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE announce Championship match for Wrestlemania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Becky Lynch almost got released from WWE for real
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why WWE should build around Becky Lynch
RELATED STORY
WWE WrestleMania 35: 4 Reasons Why Becky Lynch won't win the RAW Women's Championship 
RELATED STORY
3 Best possible opponents for Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us