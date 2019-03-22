WWE News: Becky Lynch reveals which WWE Hall of Famer helped her not get fired

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST News 616 // 22 Mar 2019, 10:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Becky Lynch

What's the story?

Becky Lynch has been one of the stars for the WWE over the last year or so, lifting the women's division with her "The Man" gimmick, while also being involved in a great feud involving Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair.

But we could have not seen The Man in the WWE if it weren't for a WWE Hall of Famer who helped her stay in the pro wrestling promotion.

In case you didn't know...

Becky joined the WWE in 2013 after being out of the ring for six years following an injury. After spending two years on NXT, Lynch moved on to the main roster in 2015 and went on to win the SmackDown Women's Championship twice, while also winning this year's Women's Royal Rumble.

Lynch will face off against Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 35.

The heart of the matter

In an interview with ESPN, Becky spoke about how she signed for the WWE, and how she had a single-minded goal to get signed up by the WWE.

“I remember going in without a doubt in my mind that there was just no way I wasn’t walking out of there without a contract. Just no way, no how. I remember walking in, sizing everybody up and I’m like okay, I’m ready," said Becky.

She also revealed how she was on the "chopping block" several times, and that if it wasn't for WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes backing her and encouraging her, as well as her "wild promos" on NXT, she would have probably been let go by the WWE.

What's next?

With just two weeks to go before WrestleMania 35, we will most likely see more of Becky, Charlotte and Ronda on RAW, as well as SmackDown, hyping up their main event match.

Advertisement