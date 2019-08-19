WWE News: Becky Lynch on Ronda Rousey returning to WWE

Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey

Becky Lynch has been on top of the WWE Women's division for almost a year now, with the peak of her popularity being at WrestleMania 35, where she won both the RAW and SmackDown Women's titles, defeating Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in a triple threat match.

Lynch and Rousey, who had an intense rivalry, haven't had a one-on-one match yet, which is something that WWE fans want to see in the near future.

In an interview with Fightful, the current RAW Women's Champion spoke about her former opponent and the one she defeated to win the title, Ronda Rousey.

Rousey, who hasn't been on WWE television since WrestleMania 35, is reportedly taking a break and hasn't revealed when she will return to the WWE.

"I don't know if we will (see her). I'll be here holding the company up if she does. We still have a one-on-one match to have. I'll be holding this championship until someone pries it out of my cold, dead hands. So if she ever wants to come at me – Ronnie, I'm here waiting, you little weirdo," said Becky Lynch.

Lynch also took a shot at Rousey for criticizing her Dis-arm-her submission hold during their very heated feud:

"I think we saw in an MMA fight a few weeks later, someone won with my move. Cost of doing business. Whatever anyone wants to say about me, that's fine. I want to make money, I want to be the best of all time. At the end of the day, I beat her and she left. Who's doing better?"

Becky came to the aid of Natalya last week on RAW after Natalya was attacked by the returning Sasha Banks.

We could probably see Becky and Banks feud on RAW for the RAW Women's title.