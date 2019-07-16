WWE News: Becky Lynch's SummerSlam opponent decided on RAW

Becky Lynch

What's the story?

On tonight's episode of WWE RAW, the #1 Contender for Becky Lynch's RAW Women's Championship was set to be decided. A Fatal Four Way Elimination match was announced between Natalya, Carmella, Alexa Bliss, and Naomi.

The match took place at the end of the second hour of the show and saw the four women compete in a match that went quite long. Finally, after the dust had settled, Natalya stood tall as the winner and the next challenger for the RAW Women's Championship.

In case you didn't know...

At WWE Extreme Rules 2019, Becky Lynch teamed with Seth Rollins to take on Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin. Both the RAW Women's Championship and the Universal Championships were on the line with the match having the 'Winner Takes All' clause.

The bout was brutal and saw the use of kendo sticks, tables, and chairs. At one particular moment, Becky even received a knock on her forehead during the show from one of the chairs which slipped from the hands of Lacey, leading to a lump on her head.

Seth and Becky won the match and retained their titles. While Seth's title was taken away from him by Brock Lesnar who cashed in the Money in the Bank briefcase, Becky Lynch was able to keep her own championship.

The heart of the matter

Natalya was able to win the match after defeating the other three women, including Alexa Bliss at the very end.

After the match was over, Becky Lynch and Natalya stood in the ring in front of each other and exchanged insults. Neither woman was prepared to back down as Lynch swore to embarrass Natalya in Canada, while Natalya insulted Lynch for her relationship.

What's next?

Becky Lynch and Nataya will face each other at WWE SummerSlam, with Becky attempting to defend her WWE RAW Women's Title.