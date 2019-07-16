×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Becky Lynch's SummerSlam opponent decided on RAW

Anirban Banerjee
OFFICIAL
News
417   //    16 Jul 2019, 08:09 IST

Becky Lynch
Becky Lynch

What's the story?

On tonight's episode of WWE RAW, the #1 Contender for Becky Lynch's RAW Women's Championship was set to be decided. A Fatal Four Way Elimination match was announced between Natalya, Carmella, Alexa Bliss, and Naomi.

The match took place at the end of the second hour of the show and saw the four women compete in a match that went quite long. Finally, after the dust had settled, Natalya stood tall as the winner and the next challenger for the RAW Women's Championship.

In case you didn't know...

At WWE Extreme Rules 2019, Becky Lynch teamed with Seth Rollins to take on Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin. Both the RAW Women's Championship and the Universal Championships were on the line with the match having the 'Winner Takes All' clause.

The bout was brutal and saw the use of kendo sticks, tables, and chairs. At one particular moment, Becky even received a knock on her forehead during the show from one of the chairs which slipped from the hands of Lacey, leading to a lump on her head.

Seth and Becky won the match and retained their titles. While Seth's title was taken away from him by Brock Lesnar who cashed in the Money in the Bank briefcase, Becky Lynch was able to keep her own championship.

The heart of the matter

Natalya was able to win the match after defeating the other three women, including Alexa Bliss at the very end.

After the match was over, Becky Lynch and Natalya stood in the ring in front of each other and exchanged insults. Neither woman was prepared to back down as Lynch swore to embarrass Natalya in Canada, while Natalya insulted Lynch for her relationship.

What's next?

Becky Lynch and Nataya will face each other at WWE SummerSlam, with Becky attempting to defend her WWE RAW Women's Title.

Tags:
WWE Raw Natalya Becky Lynch
Advertisement
WWE News: Match announced for RAW to determine Brock Lesnar's opponent at SummerSlam
RELATED STORY
BREAKING WWE News: Fatal 4-Way match scheduled for tonight, winner gets shot at Becky Lynch's Raw Women's title
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Becky Lynch takes a hilarious jibe at Stone Cold Steve Austin
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Becky Lynch boasts of her success on the main roster in the WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE News: New WWE RAW draftee to challenge Becky Lynch for RAW Women's Championship
RELATED STORY
3 ways WWE could surprise us on RAW ( 15 July 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Becky Lynch comments on her next challenger
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Top Superstar Becky Lynch calls out authority figure
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Former Divas Champion returns to battle Becky Lynch on Monday Night Raw
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Becky Lynch reveals Dusty Rhodes' last words to her
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us