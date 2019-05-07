WWE News: Becky Lynch savagely responds to Cris Cyborg's challenge

Lynch and Cyborg

What's the story?

UFC's Cris Cyborg recently posted a tweet, stating that she wants a match against dual Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

Lynch replied by saying that Cyborg will need to pay her dues before thinking of getting a match against her.

In case you didn't know...

Becky Lynch won the Raw as well as SmackDown Live Women's Titles in the main event of WrestleMania 35 when she pinned Ronda Rousey in a controversial fashion. Ever since then, "The Man" has become a target for every single woman on the division.

This led to Lacey Evans challenging Lynch to a match for the Raw Women's Title, and Charlotte Flair doing the same for Becky's SmackDown Live Women's Title. The Irish Lasskicker is all set to pull double duty at the upcoming Money In The Bank PPV.

The heart of the matter

Cris Cyborg recently took to Twitter and requested Paul Heyman to arrange a match between herself and Becky Lynch.

While talking with 106.7 The Fan's Chad Dukes, Lynch replied to Cyborg's request and ended up dissing Ronda Rousey in the process.

She said that although Cyborg is an extremely talented professional in UFC, WWE is a totally different ballgame. She welcomed her to give it a try with WWE, but added that she shouldn't expect the promotion to hand over everything to her. Becky also took a jibe at Ronda during the conversation.

Cris Cyborg, again, another very talented professional in her field, in her field. Look, if anybody loves it, if anybody's gonna obsess about this, if anybody's gonna put in the work, then do it. But you can't just come from another field and expect to be handed everything. Ronda was, but then we showed her the door quite quickly a year later.

What's next?

It would be interesting to see what Cyborg has to say in response to Becky's scathing comments.

Would you like to see these two women take on each other?