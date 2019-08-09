WWE News: Becky Lynch says Sasha Banks 'is off crying like Ronda Rousey'

Sasha Banks has not been on WWE TV since WrestleMania 35

What's the story?

Speaking in a Facebook Q&A with Sky Sports ahead of WWE SummerSlam, Becky Lynch claimed that Sasha Banks has been “off crying like Ronda Rousey” since losing at WrestleMania 35.

In case you didn't know…

Becky Lynch defeated Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in the main event of WrestleMania 35, while Sasha Banks & Bayley lost the Women’s Tag Team Championship to The IIconics at the same PPV.

Four months later, Lynch has gone on to remain a regular presence on Raw and SmackDown Live, but “The Baddest Woman on the Planet” and “The Boss” have not featured on any of WWE’s shows since early April.

In Rousey’s case, she has not been cleared to compete due to a broken finger. Banks, meanwhile, reportedly asked for her release after WrestleMania and it is unknown if and when she will return to WWE television.

The heart of the matter

Asked if she wants to wrestle Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch aimed a dig at her fellow ‘Four Horsewoman’ by mentioning her inability to accept defeat.

“If Sasha Banks could hack it and she didn’t just get her jacket – she’s off crying like Ronda Rousey – then I would love to face her. But, unfortunately, she couldn’t take losing. She lost the Tag Team Championship and she was gone. Some people can’t hack losing, they can’t step up. They can’t realise that when you lose, it’s just a chance to get better, it’s a chance to learn, it’s a chance to grow.”

Lynch went on to mock Banks for talking about nature and the weather on social media and called on “The Boss” to find her if she wants a fight.

What's next?

While the WWE Universe awaits the returns of Ronda Rousey and Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch will defend her Raw Women’s Championship against Natalya in a submission match at SummerSlam on August 11.