WWE News: Becky Lynch says she would include Charlotte, AJ Styles and Cesaro in her dream faction

The Lass Kicker reveals her dream faction, with a few surprising names in it.

by Prityush Haldar News 24 Feb 2017, 13:05 IST

Becky Lynch is one of the most over superstars on the Smackdown LIVE roster

What’s the story?

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch appeared for a Q&A session at Wizard World Portland and answered a volley of questions from the fans in attendance. A major talking point of the session, however, was Becky’s description of the faction she would join if given the opportunity.

In case you didn’t know...

This past Tuesday on SmackDown, Becky lost the opportunity to become a two-time Women’s Champion when Alexa Bliss cheated her way to a victory over Lynch. Mickie James tried to blindside Becky after the match, but the Lass Kicker was ready for Mickie.

The heart of the matter

Becky spoke fervently of her dream faction and said that she would love to include former champions AJ Styles and Charlotte in the stable. Becky also pointed out that Cesaro would be a welcome addition to the group as well.

“I’d definitely have AJ Styles and Charlotte in there. And then the third person would be…Cesaro. He’s so good, isn’t he?”

Lynch also spoke of the E! reality series Total Divas. She revealed that she would not be joining the cast of the hit reality show anytime soon. She mentioned that she had other goals and did not see herself as a cast member of the show.

Lynch, however, acknowledged the fact that the show had done wonders for the business giving the fans an opportunity to take a peek into the lives of their favourite WWE Superstars.

What’s next?

Becky is embroiled in a bitter rivalry with Mickie James. Lynch beat Mickie at the Elimination Chamber, but the rivalry is far from settled. The two will probably clash again on the way to WrestleMania after the events that transpired last Tuesday on SmackDown LIVE.

Sportskeeda's take

Becky has echoed the same views as fellow Horsewoman Sasha Banks about Total Divas. The fact that Becky has her priorities set on the work inside the ring is a great sign for the blue brand.

Moreover, the faction that she spelt out is a weird mixture of babyfaces and heels and would never work out in the Kayfabe sense.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com