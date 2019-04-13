WWE News: Becky Lynch sends a message to Sasha Banks amid rumours of her trying to quit the company

Soumik Datta // 13 Apr 2019, 11:38 IST

Sasha Banks with Becky Lynch (right)

What's the story?

With rumors of Sasha Banks potentially willing to quit WWE during WrestleMania 35 weekend, new Raw and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch has now taken to social media in order to send a message to 'The Boss'.

In case you didn't know...

After losing her WWE Women's Tag Team Championships to The IIconics at WrestleMania 35, reports circulated the internet suggesting that former Raw Women's Champion, Sasha Banks is reportedly unhappy with her position in the WWE.

Having missed out on this week's episode of Raw and having missed an appearance on the 'Wendy Williams Show', The Wrestling Observer Newsletter finally revealed that Banks is rather willing to request her release from the WWE all due to her and Bayley's title loss to The IIconics.

The heart of the matter

Following the recent departure of former WWE Champion, Dean Ambrose, WWE surely cannot risk losing someone of Sasha Banks' caliber. Banks, who is reportedly unhappy with her direction in the WWE, has now been challenged by new Raw and SmackDown Women's Champion, Becky Lynch.

Becky Lynch, for one, made history at WrestleMania 35, winning both the women's championships by defeating Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in the main event and 'The Man' has tweeted out the following to Sasha Banks:

Banks and Lynch were also part of a tag team in NXT known as Best At Everything and have also shared the ring with each other in the past on several occasions as well.

What's next?

Becky Lynch is currently headed to a feud against Lacey Evans, who this week on Raw attacked 'The Man' and finally made a statement since her move up to the main roster. Even on SmackDown Live, the two ladies had another intense altercation with each other and it looks like for her first title defence, Lynch will defend her belts against 'The Sassy Southern Belle'.

