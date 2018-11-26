WWE News: Becky Lynch & Shayna Baszler Exchange Words

Brandon Ewing FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 1.40K // 26 Nov 2018, 09:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Shayna Baszler & Becky Lynch went one-on-one earlier today on Twitter.

What's the story?

Becky Lynch is not shy at all in airing her feelings and shooting her mouth off on Social Media, much to the delight and satisfaction of the WWE Universe.

Becky Lynch targeted Shayna Baszler, a close friend of Ronda Rousey's and the current NXT Women's Champion. The exchange was far from pretty!

In case you didn't know...

Becky Lynch is currently out with a broken nose and a severe concussion suffered at the hands of Nia Jax on the go-home episode of Monday Night RAW for the Survivor Series. Due to her injuries, she was forced out of her Survivor Series showdown with Ronda Rousey, choosing Charlotte Flair to fight for her honor and essentially changing the course of Charlotte's character to a darker, more sinister attitude.

Shayna Baszler is the current reigning and defending NXT Women's Champion, fresh off of concluding her feud with Kairi Sane and retaining her championship at NXT TakeOver: War Games II. After the events of TakeOver that saw Dakota Kai and Io Shirai get involved, chances are that one of the two women will be Shayna's next target.

The heart of the matter

Becky and Ronda continue their war of words over social media (Twitter) since the beginning of their rivalry as a means to keep their feud interesting and within' a certain realm of modern-day "kayfabe". Becky took things a step further when she name-dropped Shayna Baszler, comparing Shayna to one of Ronda's pet turkey's.

Don’t try to name drop me in this attention grab, I’m too busy holding down the division you couldn’t. #ShaynaTwoTime https://t.co/DZ0q6HvExk — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) November 25, 2018

What's next?

As Becky Lynch continues to nurse her injuries and work her way back to the ring, and Shayna continuing her dominance in NXT, could we see a future showdown in 2019 between Becky Lynch and Shayna Baszler?

This would make for an interesting turn of events during the post WrestleMania aftermath heading into April 2019.