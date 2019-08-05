WWE News: Becky Lynch opens up about being on the cover of WWE 2K20

Lynch stars on the cover!

What's the story?

Becky Lynch has today officially been revealed as the first-ever female Superstar to feature on the cover of a WWE 2K game - and The Man has spoken out about the monumental achievement.

In case you didn't know...

Today, WWE Games revealed the official trailer starring Becky Lynch and Roman Reigns, confirming The Man and The Big Dog as cover Superstars for the game.

It was also confirmed that both stars would have featured roles within the game, with a gameplay mode based around the Women's Evolution and, in particular, the Four Horsewomen - Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, and Bayley.

The story-driven, objective-based 2K Showcase: The Women’s Evolution will follow the careers of the Four Horsewomen – Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley, Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks.

Reigns' career will feature in the WWE Towers game mode.

#WWE2K20 launches October 22 with @BeckyLynchWWE and @WWERomanReigns on the cover! Get the details on features, editions, and more right here: https://t.co/eKSlC1JK54 pic.twitter.com/CqR4yKPNBt — #WWE2K20 Info August 5 (@WWEgames) August 5, 2019

The heart of the matter

Regarding the announcement, WWE also released a quote from Becky speaking about breaking down more barriers to become the first-ever female Superstar to feature on the cover of a WWE 2K game.

My career has been about breaking barriers and doing what nobody else has done before. Being the first female Superstar on the cover of a WWE 2K video game is no exception.

What's next?

WWE 2K20 is currently scheduled for worldwide release on October 22, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

It was also confirmed that players who purchase the Deluxe Edition or Collector's edition will be able to play as Chyna for the first time, as well as Hulk Hogan, Mankind, and The Rock.

What do you think of the announcement? Are you glad Becky Lynch is the cover star of WWE 2K20? Let us know in the comments.