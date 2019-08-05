×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Becky Lynch opens up about being on the cover of WWE 2K20

Gary Cassidy
OFFICIAL
News
98   //    05 Aug 2019, 18:24 IST

Lynch stars on the cover!
Lynch stars on the cover!

What's the story?

Becky Lynch has today officially been revealed as the first-ever female Superstar to feature on the cover of a WWE 2K game - and The Man has spoken out about the monumental achievement.

In case you didn't know...

Today, WWE Games revealed the official trailer starring Becky Lynch and Roman Reigns, confirming The Man and The Big Dog as cover Superstars for the game.

It was also confirmed that both stars would have featured roles within the game, with a gameplay mode based around the Women's Evolution and, in particular, the Four Horsewomen - Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, and Bayley.

The story-driven, objective-based 2K ShowcaseThe Women’s Evolution will follow the careers of the Four Horsewomen – Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley, Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks.

Reigns' career will feature in the WWE Towers game mode.

The heart of the matter

Regarding the announcement, WWE also released a quote from Becky speaking about breaking down more barriers to become the first-ever female Superstar to feature on the cover of a WWE 2K game.

My career has been about breaking barriers and doing what nobody else has done before. Being the first female Superstar on the cover of a WWE 2K video game is no exception.
Advertisement

What's next?

WWE 2K20 is currently scheduled for worldwide release on October 22, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

It was also confirmed that players who purchase the Deluxe Edition or Collector's edition will be able to play as Chyna for the first time, as well as Hulk Hogan, Mankind, and The Rock.

What do you think of the announcement? Are you glad Becky Lynch is the cover star of WWE 2K20? Let us know in the comments.

Tags:
Becky Lynch WWE 2K20
Advertisement
WWE News: Becky Lynch opens up on potentially making history ahead of 2K20 video game announcements
RELATED STORY
WWE 2K20 News: First trailer drops; Becky Lynch and Roman Reigns co-cover stars?
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Leaked WWE 2K20 advert reveals dual cover stars
RELATED STORY
WWE News: 2K20 cover, trailer, Women's Evolution mode revealed, Chyna to feature
RELATED STORY
WWE 2K20: 5 cover possibilities for the August 5th reveal
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Becky Lynch gives honest opinion about her on-screen relationship with Seth Rollins
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Becky Lynch match confirmed for tonight's RAW
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Becky Lynch reveals Dusty Rhodes' last words to her
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Bayley reveals reason behind heel-like attack on Ember Moon
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Nia Jax opens up on punching Becky Lynch, consequences of her actions
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us