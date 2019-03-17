×
WWE News: Becky Lynch stars as 'The Man' in major TV commercial

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
405   //    17 Mar 2019, 17:34 IST

Becky Lynch has bagged a major commercial
What's the story?

Becky Lynch recently starred in a commercial for one of the biggest shampoo brands in the world, Head & Shoulders.

The Irish Lasskicker's mainstream appeal seems to have risen significantly, with Head & Shoulders incorporating the character of "The Man" into the commercial.

In case you didn't know...

Over the course of the past several months, Becky Lynch has turned into one of the hottest commodities in all of wrestling. Her character change kicked off at Summerslam 2018, when she attacked her former friend, Charlotte Flair, after losing the SmackDown Women's title triple threat match, which also featured Carmella.

Since then, Becky has become a more ruthless, unforgiving and no-nonsense Superstar. The surge in her popularity forced WWE to heavily modify the plans for the main event of WrestleMania 35.


Becky recently bagged the # 2 spot on the list of the most mentioned female athletes on Twitter, with Tennis star Serena Williams on the top spot. Becky's star is rising astronomically, as she prepares for the biggest match of her life at MetLife Stadium, where she will lock horns with Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in a triple threat match for the Raw Women's title.

The heart of the matter

The commercial features Becky herself, narrating her brief journey in WWE as The Man. After zipping up her bag, Becky approaches the curtain to enter the arena, where a sea of fans are waiting with bated breath, chanting her name in unison.

The commercial seems to be an agreement between WWE and Head & Shoulders, as it ends with the Monday Night Raw logo being flashed on the screen. With Becky's mainstream popularity reaching new heights, it's no wonder that major brands like H&S would want to cash in on The Man's appeal.

What's next?

It won't be a surprise if we get to see Becky in more commercials in the near future. With the kind of response The Man has been getting on live TV as well as social media, she might be booked to win the triple threat match at WrestleMania 35.

Would you like to see Becky Lynch win the Women's title at WrestleMania 35? Sound off in the comments below!

