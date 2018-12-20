WWE News: Becky Lynch still doesn't feel like she is being treated right in the WWE

Former SmackDown Women's Champion, Becky Lynch is quite possibly the hottest superstar in all of WWE right now, in terms of momentum. However, in a recent interview with Edge and Christian on the E&C Podcast, 'The Man' claimed that she still doesn't feel like she gets the respect she deserves.

At WWE TLC, Becky Lynch lost her SmackDown Women's Championship to Asuka in the first-ever all women's TLC match, also involving Charlotte Flair, courtesy of outside interference from Ronda Rousey.

Prior to her championship loss to Asuka at TLC, 'The Man' Becky Lynch was recently a guest on The E&C Podcast and during her conversation with WWE legends Edge and Christian, Lynch claimed that she seemingly feels that despite being the hottest superstar in all of WWE she still isn't treated as the face of the company. (H/T: SEScoops)

“No matter how much things change, they stay the same. I’m the champ and I’m still not on those posters. So there is that, there is that I’m still not completely the face of the company no matter how much I do, no matter how much interest I’m drumming up, I’m still not the chosen one and that’s fine because that gives me more fuel for the fire.”

Becky Lynch might have lost her SmackDown Women's Championship but one thing that remains the same is the fact that she is still a fan favourite among the WWE Universe and there is definitely a lot more to her rivalry against Raw Women's Champion, Ronda Rousey.

Rousey, who cost Lynch and Charlotte Flair the SmackDown Women's Title at TLC, is now likely to face either woman in 2019. A match between Lynch and Rousey could very well be on the cards for WrestleMania 35, given that the two women were originally supposed to face-off at Survivor Series.

