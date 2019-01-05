WWE News: Becky Lynch takes a shot at Asuka becoming SmackDown Women's Champion

Becky Lynch made a very bold statement recently

What's the story?

Becky Lynch has become the hottest commodity in WWE, after her transformation into 'The Man', with the audience gravitating towards her unique persona. She has been just as outspoken on social media as she has been on screen, during her segments.

Not long ago, Becky Lynch lost the SmackDown Women's Championship at TLC where Asuka walked out with the title. Not one to mince words, Lynch took a shot at the new champion.

In case you didn't know...

Becky Lynch recently had a very entertaining run-in, with John Cena. While the two would team up on SmackDown Live, Lynch tossed Cena out of the ring in the closing moments of the match, so that she could submit her opponent instead of Cena!

John Cena put over Becky Lynch after the match. It is clear that 'the man' has caught fire and will be the hottest thing in WWE for some time now. Rumours abound that she will be in the main event of WrestleMania 35 against Ronda Rousey and possibly Charlotte Flair.

The heart of the matter

According to Becky Lynch, she never really lost the Championship at TLC. After Asuka won the title, it's prestige and value have decreased considerably and therefore she dubbed herself - 'Forever the champ'.

No one beat me to become champ. When Asuka left TLC my championship was RED hot, the main event title, and the talk of the business. How's it doing now? Exactly. I am that title. I am the #foreverchamp. pic.twitter.com/QpYBoBEmSx — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) January 5, 2019

According to Lynch, she made the title meaningful and worthwhile, taking it to the main event. In her opinion, Asuka has not been able to do the same and therefore, Becky Lynch is the SmackDown Women's Championship. One wonders if Asuka will respond to Lynch when SmackDown Live eventually comes arond.

What's next?

We saw a variety of contenders emerge for Asuka's SmackDown Women's Championship. I suppose Triple H will determine who faces her next very soon. It will be interesting to see who steps up to the plate.

Who will Asuka's next opponent be? Let us know in the comments section below.

