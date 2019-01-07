WWE News: Becky Lynch takes a shot at Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey

Becky Lynch is quickly becoming savage on Twitter

What's the story?

Becky Lynch has quickly become the most popular Superstar in WWE. Fans have been drawn to her new persona, where she's dubbed herself 'The Man', taking on a pretty savage character as compared to the white meat babyface she has always been known as.

Lynch recently fired a salvo at Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey on Twitter. In her post, she spoke about how she is different from her two arch rivals.

In case you didn't know...

Becky Lynch became the first SmackDown Women's Champion, shortly after the most recent WWE brand split. But then somehow, she got lost in the mix, even though the WWE Universe was firmly on her side all throughout.

Lynch then transformed into 'The Man', and quickly became the hottest thing in wrestling. She has been very vocal on Twitter as well, firing rounds at everyone in her path. She even had a very interesting exchange with both SmackDown Live and RAW announcer, Corey Graves recently.

The heart of the matter

Becky Lynch's recent post alludes to the fact that unlike Charlotte Flair, she does not come from a wrestling family and unlike Ronda Rousey, she did not make her bones elsewhere before she arrived in WWE. And as a result, she has to be at the top of her game at all times, so as to not be buried again, as she has been in the past.

I’m not blond, I’m not legacy, I didn’t parachute in from another sport. I am Becky Lynch, and the only insurance policy I have in this industry is to be so undeniably the best, they can’t ever sink me again. pic.twitter.com/iQyYA1BvUU — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) January 7, 2019

What makes this post so intriguing is the fact that these three women are supposed to be in the WrestleMania 35 main event, according to prevailing rumours. Is this a sign of the match to follow? Could the women main event WrestleMania at last?

What's next?

Becky Lynch had an interesting run-in with John Cena recently. Will we see a follow-up on this week's show? I can't wait to find out.

Do you think these three women will main event WrestleMania 35? Or will it be Lesnar against possibly Seth Rollins?

