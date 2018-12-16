WWE News: Becky Lynch talks about finding motivation courtesy of Eminem during her WWE Tryout

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 28 // 16 Dec 2018, 16:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Becky Lynch

What's the story?

Currently in her second reign as SmackDown Live Women's Champion, Becky Lynch, much like every other single WWE superstar, had to work her way up to the top in the WWE.

It was in 2013 when Lynch was signed to a WWE developmental deal and despite having worked only three matches since 2006, Lynch definitely lived up to all her expectations and in order to go through her WWE tryout, 'The Man' found some much-needed motivation via the courtesy of legendary rapper Eminem.

In case you didn't know...

Becky Lynch made her televised WWE TV debut in 2014 as part of WWE NXT. Lynch, who was called up to the main roster in 2015 alongside Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks, is the first-ever and current SmackDown Live Women's Champion.

The heart of the matter

Becky Lynch was recently a guest of Edge and Christian's E&C Pod of Awesomeness and during her conversation with the two WWE legends, the current SmackDown Women's Champion revealed that while the time of her WWE tryout at the Performance Center, Lynch had just the one song playing in her mind repeatedly to help her out, Eminem's iconic Lose Yourself track from his legendary 8-Mile movie. (H/T: Ringside News)

“So I went along for a tryout and I knew there was no way in Hell that life was going to give me this opportunity and I wasn’t going to take it and I wasn’t going to get it. I just remember going there without a doubt in my mind that I’m getting this. Because it just felt way too serendipitous and way too meant to be to not materialize.”

Lynch further recalled that when she first walked into the Performance Center for her initial WWE tryout she kept signing Lose Yourself in her mind, in order to help her get through the first initial stages of her WWE career.

“So I went along and I remember singing Eminem in my head the whole time, ‘Lose Yourself,’ you know? Every time those drills would get hard I’d be like, ‘You only got one shot,’ and then I got signed and then I got brought over to Orlando.”

What's next?

Becky Lynch is currently slated to defend her SmackDown Live Women's Championship against Asuka and Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat all women's first-time ever TLC Match later today.

Advertisement