WWE News: Becky Lynch talks about turning heel, Four Horsewomen, and her favorite workers in WWE

Becky Lynch reveals her ultimate WrestleMania match in a Q&A session.

by Prityush Haldar News 24 Feb 2017, 16:57 IST

Becky Lynch was at the Wizard World Portland this past weekend

What’s the story?

Becky Lynch was at Wizard World Portland this past weekend and participated in Q&A Session on Sunday to address fan questions. She spoke about her Four Horsewomen, turning heel, and her ultimate WrestleMania opponent.

In case you didn’t know...

Becky Lynch has become the stable babyface of the SmackDown LIVE roster post the brand split. She became the inaugural SmackDown LIVE Champion, and there has been no looking back for the Lass Kicker. Her feud with Mickie James is one of the more engaging rivalries on the blue brand.

The heart of the matter

Becky dropped a bomb when she said that she would relish the opportunity to turn heel. She said that she would readily join the Club and take up the role of a heel in the roster. Becky stated that Four Horsewomen were better off facing each other rather than forming a stable.

She also revealed some of her favourite workers in the ring. She said that she enjoyed watching Charlotte, AJ Styles, Finn Balor, New Day, Zack Ryder perform in the ring.

Becky also said that she would favour either one of two matches at WrestleMania. She wanted a fatal four way between the Four Horsewomen at the main event of ‘Mania. Lynch also said that she would love to face Charlotte at the grandest stage for either of the two women’s Championships.

“I would like to have one of two matches. I would love to have a four-way with the Four Horsewomen for the main event of WrestleMania. I would also love to face Charlotte one-on-one for…maybe my championship. Probably her championship. Maybe both of our championships! Yes, actually that would be — for the Undisputed Women’s Championship.”

What’s next?

Becky Lynch is in the middle of a bitter rivalry with Mickie James. She picked a victory over James at Elimination Chamber, but the rivalry has still not settled. Mickie James and Becky Lynch were sure to cross paths again in the weeks leading up to WrestleMania, and when they do, sparks will fly.

Sportskeeda's take

Becky Lynch is one of the biggest babyfaces in the WWE roster. The fact that she would enjoy turning heel should be a warning for the other babyfaces in the blue roster. Her dream WrestleMania match featuring the Four Horsewomen is a definite possibility down the line because the WWE would love the fanfare it would generate.

