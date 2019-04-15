WWE News: Becky Lynch talks about where she wants to go in Superstar Shake Up

Where will the current double-champion land once all is said and done this week in WWE?

While WrestleMania 35 sort of hit the reset button for both Raw and SmackDown, there can be no resting on the laurels because the Superstar Shake Up is happening this week.

When asked about where she would like to end up, the new Dual-Champion Becky Lynch said that her home and heart was with SmackDown. WrestlingInc.com carried transcripts of Lynch's interview with Gorilla Position.

The brand split happened back in 2016 and Lynch was drafted to SmackDown, becoming the backbone of its women's division. She was the lone Horsewoman on the show.

WWE announced earlier this year that we would see the first-ever 'International Superstar Shake Up' following WrestleMania 35.

Since Lynch was the first female draft pick for SmackDown during the draft for the brand split, she had a lot of expectations placed upon her shoulders.

She ran with those expectations, becoming the first-ever SmackDown Women's Champion after the brand split.

While she did lose the title to Alexa Bliss, she was still loved by the fans despite being pushed down the card.

She rose back up the ranks to challenge for the title again at SummerSlam and all of her pivotal moments of the main roster have come while representing the blue brand.

"I'm so proud of SmackDown, I love SmackDown, but I'm going to be on both," Lynch said. "I'm not relinquishing one of the titles. I love SmackDown, this is my home. I feel very proud of this brand, I want to make this the show to watch and the the division to watch. I feel like I have done my part there."

The Superstar Shake Up will ultimately determine where she will officially call home for the future, but she will appear on both shows until she drops one of her two belts.

This week's episodes of both Raw and SmackDown should be among the most anticipated and exciting episodes of the shows over the last year.

Lynch will ultimately get tied down to one show but how long WWE will allow her to defend both belts remains to be seen.

